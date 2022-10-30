Support Local Journalism


There’s a new movie in theaters this weekend that deals with the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till in Mississippi back in 1955. You might think that the film, “Till,” is simply a dramatization of the lynching that became a rallying cry in the fight for civil rights in America. That is true, to some extent, but I think that it’s important to note that the surname in the title also belongs to Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

I mention this because I have had a few conversations with people who have told me that they did not want to see this brutal murder up on the silver screen. I certainly understand their reluctance, but I would argue that the focus of the movie is actually on the mother, and her relentless fight to get justice for her son.

