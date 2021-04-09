"Mom jokes — they're like dad jokes but better," said Krystal Moore. Prior to the pandemic, Moore had been headlining at sold-out "Mom Jokes" shows at Liquid Laughs, which is now closed. Since then, she improvised, taking her comedy show on the road, literally, with Curbside Comedy — she drove from front yard to front yard, telling jokes and doing her shtick, collecting tips and modest fees. The show must go on!
But now, as events begin to slowly emerge in a hopefully soon-to-be post-pandemic panorama — kind of like polar bears waking up from a long winter's nap — Moore is ready to get back onstage. A new iteration of Mom Jokes is slated for June 6 at the Revolution Concert House in Garden City. In addition to Moore, the show will feature a slew of other mom comics, including: Jynx Jenkins, Merry Cole, Andrea Wilson, Tanya Cope and Tilly. Tickets are now on sale.
"I started comedy as a mom," Moore said, adding that the Mom Jokes show was just building up its audiences when the pandemic hit. Right after her debut "bit" of riffing on mom jokes elicited a riotous reaction, Moore knew she had something good going.
"The next day I asked Liquid Laughs for a Sunday night. I booked the mom comics and created a logo," Moore said. "A few weeks later, it sold out. Booked another show — that sold out, too. … Then March 2020 happened."
Moore had to cancel shows and issue refunds, she said, but by then, that was the least of her worries. "We just hoped we could make it through the pandemic. It was scary."
Last spring, summer and into the fall, Moore took her comedy to the curb hoping to bring some lightness to the dark, "giving people just that respite from chaos and tragedy," she said. "It's what I was made to do. It was going to take more than a minor apocalypse to stop me."
But as the seasons changed, the curbside comedy show wound down. "I took the winter off," said Moore. "It was a nice little break. But I knew once the vaccine came out, we could get started again. … I knew when we were all outside of this we were going to need a laugh and to get together. It's important for the community. It's important for humanity."
Moore said the comedy moms — including a church mom, a working mom, a divorced mom and a cool mom — have "a new purseful of jokes." They'll be taking on a variety of subject matter, and featuring pandemic topics from home schooling to quarantining, online shopping and zoom meetings, Moore said. "These hysterical moms are ready to help you live, laugh and love being around people again."
The venue is all ages — "but I like to say: comedy ain't, and neither is childbirth," said Moore, with a laugh. The jokes will range from PG to R. "I'm just looking forward to this party."