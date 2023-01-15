Martin Luther King Jr. Day was approved as a federal holiday in 1983 and marks the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. While it is observed on the third Monday of January each year, King’s true birthdate was Jan. 15, 1929.
In Boise, there are a number of ways and celebrations you can commemorate MLK and Human Rights Day.
Martin Luther King MLK Day of Greatness March and Rally
The MLK Day of Greatness begins with poster making in the Jordan Ballroom on the second floor of the Student Union Ballroom at Boise State University. Free materials and a limited number of commemorative Boise State MLK Celebration T-shirts will be available.
The march to the steps of the Capitol begins around 11:30 a.m. Marchers will progress from the Student Union, north on Capitol Blvd. to the Capitol steps. Upon arrival at the Capitol, several featured speakers will share thoughts and stories about the occasion.
At noon, Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke will join former State Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb for the 36th annual Idaho Human Rights/Martin Luther King Day celebration in the Idaho State Capitol.
Lt. Gov. Bedke and Buckner-Webb will be accompanied by the Boise State University trumpeters and Ballet Folklórico México Lindo, a community-based Mexican folk dance group located in Nampa. Danza Azteca Tonatiuh will also perform.
Buckner-Webb serves on many local and national boards and is the recipient of numerous awards in acknowledgement for civic, state and national service. She is a founding board member of the Idaho Black History Museum, winner of the HP Human Rights Award, the Jefferson Award for Public Service and more.
Lt. Gov. Bedke was elected in November 2022 after serving nine terms as a state representative in the Idaho Legislature, most recently as speaker of the house.
The public is invited to attend the one-hour event. All activities will be centered on the second floor of the Capitol Rotunda.
At the conclusion of the rally, attendees are invited to join the community in the State of Idaho’s recognition of Human Rights Day.
MLK Living Legacy Keynote Conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi
A moderator-guided conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 in the Jordan Ballroom, Student Union Building at Boise State University.
Dr. Kendi is one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist scholars. He is a National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author of six books for adults and five books for children. Dr. Kendi is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. Dr. Kendi is a contributing writer at The Atlantic and a CBS News Racial Justice Contributor. He is the host of new action podcast “Be Antiracist.”
In 2020, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He was awarded a 2021 MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as the “Genius Grant.” In 2021, The Root 100 listed him as the 10th most influential African American between the ages of 25 and 45 and the most influential college professor. Dr. Kendi was awarded the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship in 2019, and he was elected to the prestigious Society of American Historians and named a 2021 Young Global Leader, the World Economic Forum’s annual class of the most promising leaders around the globe under the age of 40.
United Against Hate
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in collaboration with The College of Idaho, the FBI, the Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service and the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights will hold a United Against Hate event at The College’s campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Reservations are suggested. To RSVP, visit the website: USAIDUnitedAgainstHateCI.eventbrite.com.
MLK Day of Service at Boise Bicycle Project
BBP is looking for delivery drivers who can transport kids’ bikes to children in the community.
Do you have a truck, bike rack, hatchback or SUV that can fit small bikes? If so, reach out about joining us for one of the following times as we work to organize as many deliveries as we can. Drivers are needed in 1-hour time slots from noon to 6 p.m.
Call 208-429-6520 or send an email to: info@boisebicycleproject.org.