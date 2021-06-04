BOISE — The third cohort of the yearlong Mission43 Leaders Fellowship began mid-May with a handpicked group of 22 veterans, military spouses and currently serving military members from across Idaho who demonstrate exceptional leadership potential and actively seek personal and professional growth.
Mission43 is an initiative of the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and designed to give those from Idaho who have served in the military, and their spouses, the resources for personal growth and the opportunity to contribute in their communities. Focused on the pillars of education, employment, and engagement, Mission43 has created the environment for these men and women to lead, learn, and inspire throughout Idaho, the 43rd state, said a press release about the initiative.
With a collective experience of 70 deployments, 87 military moves and 312 years of service, members of this cohort will complete four development phases with the goals of growing their network and increasing their ability to positively impact the State of Idaho. Phases are designed to align with the Mission43 core values of Lead, Learn and Inspire.
Phase I: Lead Yourself First
A two-day seminar exploring the notion that before we can lead others, we must be able to lead ourselves first.
Phase II: The Wilderness Immersion
A multi-day 30-mile backpacking trip where Fellows reflect on their leadership experience and perspectives in the austere and beautiful Sawtooth National Forest.
Phase III: The Leadership Experience
Fellows meet with key leaders, including Tommy Ahlquist, philanthropist and CEO of Ball Ventures Ahlquist, and Idaho entrepreneur Todd Lindsey, to gain insight into what made them successful.
Phase IV: Leaders Fellowship Forward
There is a focus on the future, establishing goals and supporting each other throughout the Leaders Fellowship network.
“Whether you’re an Idaho native or you’ve spent the last 10 years away, the Mission43 Leaders Fellowship provides a path for past and present military members and their spouses to quickly integrate into the community and gain a deeper understanding of how they can drive the state forward,” said Mission43 Director Bryan Madden. “Local leadership programs for the military community are rare. What we have here is special.”
The cohort is made up of a wide range of professionals and, when compared to other military development programs across the country, the inclusion of military spouses is a differentiator for the Mission43 Leaders Fellowship.
“Spousal support is extremely important to our military personnel,” said Melinda Parks, a Silverton-based military spouse and the owner of an independent grocery store in Pullman, Washington. “We help with the difficult transition back to civilian life after deployment and hold down the fort at home in the meantime. I hope that through my time in this program I gain a new perspective into ways I can help support veterans at home, in my community and the workforce.”
Additional Fellows include:
- Zach Betts, Boise, an Army helicopter pilot and graduate student at Boise State University.
- Fred Dunmar, Idaho Falls, a retired Army Special Forces infantry officer.
- Gus Engstrom, Boise, a mechanical engineer and former Army mechanic.
- Ben Gilbert, Caldwell, a former Marine Corps engineer officer.
- Sean Hunter, Boise, an engineer officer in the Army National Guard and director of community-based education outreach at Boise State University.
- Tim Jolicoeur, Meridian, a former Marine Corps infantryman and current owner and operator of Nutrishop and Restore locations in the Treasure Valley.
- Casey Jones, Boise, a former Navy nuclear machinist mate and Army infantry cavalry scout, and the current senior parking and mobility planner for Desman Parking Specialists.
- Justin Klitch, Coeur d’Alene, a former Coast Guard boarding officer and current sergeant with the Idaho State Police.
- Heather Lopez, Boise, a former Army physical therapist and current PT.
- Michael Majors, Nampa, an Army National Guard engineer officer and current division director for Engineered Structures, Inc.
- Corey Mendenhall, Hayden Lake, a retired Army aviation officer and current president of StanCraft Companies.
- Jarrett Redman, Boise, a former Army civil affairs officer.
- Johnny Reyes, Meridian, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot and air liaison officer in the Air National Guard, owner of R&R Roofing Solutions, and a pilot for American Airlines.
- Johnathan Salisbury, Boise, a former Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician and current patrol officer for the Meridian Police Department.
- Bruce Sims, Northern Virginia, a Marine Corps officer, project manager at the Marine Corps Warfighting Center at Quantico and future Idaho resident.
- Shannon Smith, Boise, the commander of the 124th Fighter Wing and A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot in the Air National Guard.
- Angie Spaulding, Boise, a military spouse and controller at the Amalgamated Sugar Company.
- Davin Strang, Boise, a retired Navy salvage diver and current owner of Boise Wine Barrel Creations.
- Eric Toms, Boise, a former Marine Corps infantryman and current supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the U.S. Department of Justice.
- Jesse Van Patten, McCall, a former tactical air control party Airman in the Air National Guard and current lineman with Idaho Power Company.
- Chris Wilson, Boise, a former Army infantryman and current fraud, waste and abuse program manager at PacificSource Health Plans.
To learn more, visit mission43.org.