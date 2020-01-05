Melt Organic has been making a plant-based butter alternative since 2011, hoping to cash in on a trend that is booming.
SPINS, a provider of data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry, estimates the retail market for plant-based foods at almost $4.5 billion. Grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products have grown 31% in the last two years.
But while Melt got in on the market relatively early, the company began deteriorating over the years due to a variety of factors: slowed sales and growth, too much inventory, lackluster packaging and branding, and a mediocre taste.
Then in 2018, a new CEO stepped in and made the melting Melt a solid bet.
“There was a perfect downward trajectory,” Scott Fischer said. “By the time I took over in May (of 2018), we were 30% below the previous sales.”
Fischer, originally a high-tech finance executive in Silicon Valley, had started his own consulting group in Boise, CFO Idaho, and was originally brought in by investors to help Melt figure out what was wrong with the company and how to improve it.
Everywhere Fischer looked, there were problems: sales were slow, inventory was piling up from production continuing at the same pace (despite the slowing sales), turnover was high among employees, the packaging was outdated — and the taste of the product wasn’t quite as “buttery” as it should have been.
“I put together the report and saw so many problems,” Fischer said. “At the end of the day, there was more risk than opportunity and I told the investors it might be better to let it go. It was a cash-sucking disaster.”
But despite his analysis, the investors were adamant: they wanted to support Melt — and wanted Fischer to be the one to fix it. With his first-hand account of all the problems, a different man might have walked away, but Fischer accepted the job and has been Melt’s CEO for 15 months.
“It seemed high-stress but the more I looked at the plant-based food business, the more excited I got,” Fischer said. “I could see there was something really happening in plant-based foods.”
Fischer went to work right away. First, he approached Melt’s customers. He asked: What was working and what wasn’t? The results of surveys and questionnaires said that the branding, taste, and packaging weren’t working. Next steps were to hire a new ad agency, change everything about the product from raw materials to packaging and more.
The efforts paid off — by incorporating those changes, profit margins increased dramatically, from 32% to 52%.
Hiring a team that was willing to go the distance with Melt was also crucial to its success so Fischer surrounded himself with experts in the field: Andy Gustafson, a former vice president of merchandising at Albertsons was brought on as vice president of sales; Jim Linford, a previous chief operating officer and board member of Gardenburger as well as director of manufacturing at Ocean Spray was brought on as director of operations; and Richard Coe, who had been with the Kellogg Company for 18 years, was brought on as director of supply chain.
One last hire would complete the new management and was critical to changing the taste of Melt for the better. Fischer had read a story in the New York Times about Sarah Masoni, director of the product development and process program at the Food Innovation Center at Oregon State University. Masoni worked with companies to create flavors, develop products and market them. Fischer knew she was the person for the job.
He reached out for months, getting no response, but never gave up hope. Finally, Masoni responded. She agreed to help Melt with its original product — and to help develop new products as well, such as plant-based ‘mozzarella,’ ‘cheddar,’ ‘salami’ and ‘pepperoni.’
All of these changes have solidified the plant-based products and have given Melt Organic a new lease on life. Unit sales are up 46% over last year.
The company also recently joined 2,700 companies worldwide in becoming a Certified B Corporation, a certification awarded to companies dedicated to social and environmental responsibility. Their social and environmental performances are evaluated by a third-party, nonprofit B Lab. Plant-based companies such as Ripple, Tofurky, Rebbl Inc. and NadaMoo! are some of the others with B Corp-certified status.
“We are proud to be a company that aligns with the B Corp beliefs, that we exist to do more than just turn a profit,” said Fischer. “Being a B Corp is our gold standard for how businesses should strive to be a force for social good and aligns completely with our mission to make people’s lives better, starting with the food on their plate.”
With production, sales, and growth on track, Fischer and his team now have their eyes on creating even more plant-based products. Melt will be launching a ‘cheese’ dip, as well as ‘cheddar’ and ‘mozzarella’ products by summer 2020 — and many more are planned after that.
“We’re going to ride the plant-based wave,” Fischer said.