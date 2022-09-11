etheridge - myriam santos (1).jpg

Melissa Etheridge is at the Morrison Center Sunday, Sept. 18.

 Myriam Santos

Novelist Thomas Wolfe once famously quipped that you can never go home. Clearly, he never met Melissa Etheridge, whose latest album, “One Way Out,” consists of seven songs she penned in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

While this material is roughly three decades old, the seed for Etheridge’s 16th studio album was planted in 2013. At the time, she was working on a proposed box set of archival recordings when she came across this cache of material the Kansas native felt compelled to revisit.

