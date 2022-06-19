A year after Mat Heagerty wrote his first children’s comic, he found out he was going to be a father — he and his wife would soon be the proud parents of a baby girl.
“That was so, so unbelievably life-altering for me,” Heagerty said. “I know it is for everyone, but it just changed me forever. My lens of the world is now through her. From then on, it was like, ‘Oh, cool. I’m going to be writing books that she’ll read one day.’”
Patience was key, and so was learning how to use his time more efficiently; raising children takes up a lot of time and energy.
“Once I had her and had that limited time, I’d capitalize on it,” Heagerty said. “If I had 15 minutes, I would actually write, because you’re not gonna get another 15 minutes, maybe, for two days.”
Heagerty’s daughter is 7 and the couple also have a son, 2 years old — making a 15-minute writing slot even rarer. Even so, Heagerty has been able to publish two graphic novels with a third, “Lumber-Jackula,” coming out on July 19.
There will be a release party and signing from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Boise Public Library’s main location in downtown Boise with help from Rediscovered Books.
The graphic novel is about Jack, whose mother is a lumberjack and father is a vampire. Each of his parents wants him to attend the middle school they did and he wants to make them proud, but Jack’s own passion is dance.
“He’s afraid to tell his parents because it’s not really spooky like vampires and it’s not really tough like lumberjacks,” Heagerty said. “Even though they’ve been supportive, always, he worries he’ll be letting them down by not following their path because he sees their excitement and their enthusiasm when he expresses interest in vampire things or lumberjack things.”
This is a message Heagerty keeps in mind with his two children.
“When my daughter expresses interest in drawing, I get super excited. I bring out all the things. I’m very engaged, very active. She knows. She sees that pressure and wants to align with me,” Heagerty said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s the worst thing in the world. We all have our things that we love so it’s cool to share them with our kids. But, just being aware of that even positive excitement towards things can put pressure on kids.”
Heagerty’s childhood inspiration
As a child, Heagerty did love reading comics and also making them but didn’t think of making a career of creating them. He has dyslexia, so comics helped him learn to read, from context clues from the pictures and the feeling of accomplishment he got from finishing one.
“I could finish a collection of ‘Calvin and Hobbes.’ I wasn’t going to finish a ‘Goosebumps’ book. It was going to take me forever to do that,” Heagerty said.
Andrew Clements, a children’s book author, was the father of one of Heagerty’s childhood friends. In second grade, Clements talked to their class and Heagerty eagerly listened.
“That was a real big eye-opener, like ‘Oh, this is a job that people do,’” Heagerty said. “I was always making comics while I was in bands. I played in punk and hardcore bands. I was 23 when I realized that I’m just not that good.”
So he started bartending and continued writing and illustrating comics. He taught himself the art of it all, using the wealth of knowledge on the internet and dissecting his favorite graphic novels. Some he read well over 100 times, like “Y The Last Man” by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
But children’s books, especially for middle-school ages, were where Heagerty found his niche. The genre allowed him to lean into his funny nature, allowed for more wackiness, and provided a great opportunity to make an impact.
“If you think of the things that you love, love, love the most that you have such a fondness for, you were probably exposed to it when you were in middle school or younger. Our ‘Star Wars,’ our X-Men, these things that are so, so important to us,” Heagerty said.
Bartending and books
Heagerty bartended at a bar called El Rio in San Francisco for 10 years, and he always kept some copies of his books in front of the cash register. Customers would ask about them. Heagerty got really good at pitching his work.
He found inspiration from his surroundings.
“You know, San Francisco, people have lots of thoughts about it, but it has the possibility to be such a wonderful place. I think El Rio exemplified that,” Heagerty said. “Everyone of every walk of life together and actually getting along and just having fun. ‘Martian Ghost Centaur,’ one of my books, very much has a through-line of El Rio, a place, that’s really special and really unique, getting taken over by the homogenized, tech company.”
Boise bound
Like many people, Heagerty moved to Boise in the fall of 2021 due to the rising cost of living in the San Francisco area. His wife found a good job here and the family is loving Idaho.
“Just kindness. Sounds like a real blanket statement, but, oh man, do I enjoy it in day-to-day life,” Heagerty said. “I love that the kids have so much stuff to do year-round outside.”
Now, Heagerty spends his days caring for his two children and uses whatever time he can find to work on his next projects. He also teaches two virtual classes for a creative writing website at writingworkshops.com and might teach one in person in the future.
He also has some advice for new parents.
“My biggest thing is — let your kids be who they are, at all moments. Follow their interests and be excited to find out who they are going to be — not decide who they are going to be,” Heagerty said.