To mask — or not to mask. That is no longer a question, at least in many Idaho and Treasure Valley municipalities. Due to skyrocketing infection numbers, especially in Ada County, the Central District Health hit reverse and shifted the county back to Stage 3 in the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan, and Boise Mayor Lauren McClean took that one step further by not only moving the city of Boise back to Stage 3 for a month, but also, as of July 4, mandating mask wearing in all public places.
The Idaho Press is partnering with the Idaho State Historical Society to report — and archive — "Your COVID-19 Stories." You can read those already submitted to the website for possible archiving at history.idaho.gov — just click on "Idaho History at Home."
Idaho Press is also telling your stories. When we posed the question: "Are you wearing a mask in public?" in the June 28 Life section, our coronavirus numbers were increasing. But since then, they've been rising exponentially.
Health care experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are all pro mask-wearing across the board. But some people are still not convinced. There are rumors and conspiracy theories that have been passed around like that old game of "gossip." Some people think that wearing a mask just isn't a good look. Still others make the false claim that breathing in your own CO2 will make you sick.
There are plenty of naysayers: The mask makes my glasses fog up. I can't understand what people are saying. No one is smiling, I want to see people's smiles.
But in our totally unscientific Idaho Press reader poll on our Facebook page, the "yays" outnumbered the "nays."
Fifty-four chimed in: 32 said they do wear masks; 20 said no; and two said they would wear a mask, if required. There were a total of 84 comments. Some wanted to explain their mask-wearing stance. There were a few spirited discussions — and a couple that devolved into "Karen" name calling with a couple of expletives tossed in for good measure.
Of those who were pro-mask, many said they wear them because they, or a family member or loved one, is in one of the "at-risk" groups.
Crystal Alexander said she is so appalled by the lack of mask wearing to ease the high number of infections, she is thinking about moving out of Idaho altogether. "The Idaho we loved was one where people cared about others," she wrote in a post.
Alexander believes in mask wearing so strongly, she has initiated a petition to Gov. Brad Little requiring face masks to be worn in public spaces in Idaho at change.org. So far, she has gathered more than 3,500 signatures.
Lonny R. Willis said he wasn't wearing a mask before but has started to since the numbers of infections has been rising. "I'm 67," he wrote. "I’ve spent some time in the hospital a few years back, I have health issues, and do worry about these things."
There was some discussion about the proper way to wear a mask (making sure to cover both nose and mouth) and also comments about how many are seen out and about sans mask. "And the ones that do either don’t wear them correctly, they look nasty like they haven’t washed them in a month, or they touch them constantly with their hands which contaminates the mask anyway," posted Susan Wiemann Reau.
Then there were those who referred to the politics. "Too bad people listen to politicians not scientists," wrote Janet Dennis. Janet Lundill Ahlan commented that it's just logical to wear a mask. "Masks protect. ... Otherwise, why would surgeons and nurses wear them?"
Those on the "no mask, no way" side of things had their own reasons. "I don't feel the need to have my face covered when its been proven that masks DO NOT WORK," Richard Phillips posted.
Jeff Holt was adamant. "Good God, no, ugly people wear masks."
And Don Foss' opinion is that masks, along with other safety measures, just aren't necessary. "The shut down wasn't needed. Good job killing jobs and wrecking the economy over a flu."
On the other hand, posted Jaci Morrison Johnson, "many people aren't going out shopping because of the fact people aren't wearing masks out. If everyone would wear a mask, more people would go out shopping and spending money. As it is, many are ordering even more from Amazon and other big businesses instead of going out to local places — or just doing without. ... Wearing a mask can ONLY help the economy and will only get things back to 'normal' faster. ... Those of you not wearing masks are cutting off your noses to spite your faces."