The ripple of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is felt every day in minute ways.
Every year, people remember the legendary figure in the realm of human rights on his birthday … to remember people are asked to step up and take a deeper look at his impact.
As an activist, he participated in and led marches for many civil rights causes including the right to vote, desegregation, and labor rights.
At the age of 35, King was the youngest man to receive a Nobel Peace Prize. According to The Nobel Prize, he would turn over the $54,123 prize money to further the civil rights movement.
Perhaps most memorably, he helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee before he was to lead a protest march in sympathy for striking garbage workers of that city.
In 1971, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established as a holiday.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is signing a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day — there will be no gathering for this event. In addition, all libraries will be closed.
To commemorate the occasion, some local leaders have issued statements about Dr. King’s inspirational life and legacy — and people are encouraged to take part in planned events to honor the day.
From Boise Mayor Lauren McLean: “As we head into Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Idaho Human Rights Day, I reflect on what the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says. It says that everyone is born with inherent dignity and equal and unalienable rights.
“I also reflect on the Letter from Birmingham Jail. In the Letter, Dr. King writes, ‘I am cognizant of the interrelatedness of all communities and states. I cannot sit idly by in Atlanta and not be concerned about what happens in Birmingham. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’
“We are indeed interconnected: the refugee child whose family found Boise as its hopeful home; the first-generation college student at Boise State; the children throughout Idaho whose futures depend on us getting things right.
“We must truly honor Dr. King’s memory and the Declaration of Human Rights in not just our words, but our deeds. By hearing our neighbors and making space for their difficult truths, by speaking out against inequity in our community, by supporting policies that seek justice for all, and by showing up and standing up together in support of all Boiseans, we can create a safe and vibrant city for everyone and move Dr. King’s vision closer to reality.”
From Dr. Marlene Tromp at Boise State University: “Our annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is a longstanding and proud Boise State tradition for our students, and it has become central to how Boise celebrates the legacy of this pivotal, peaceful American leader.
“As our student planning committee noted: ‘More than ever, students need to be reminded of the historic convergence of Dr. King’s example of revolutionary non-violence, which centered love and humanity while not eluding the urgency of the struggle for progress and immediate change.’
“This work feels especially important in the wake of the recent loss of another great African-American leader, bell hooks, whose work often affirmed many of the same themes as Dr. King’s. As she wrote, ‘The moment we choose to love, we begin to move towards freedom, to act in ways that liberate ourselves and others.’ Each day is a new opportunity to engage in this endeavor. We honor decades of work with our Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and through the efforts of our students, faculty, and staff.”
From Paul Bennion, Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students, The College of Idaho: “In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, The College of Idaho does not hold classes so that students, faculty, and staff are able to honor Dr. King’s legacy by engaging in service and educational opportunities provided by the College and/or attending other community-wide events. It is crucial that we reflect on Dr. King’s messages of love, justice, and service, and do our part on this day and year-round to ensure their primacy in our communities.”
Events
MLK Living Legacy Celebration — Poster Making and March
9 a.m. — noon, Monday, Jan. 17
The MLK Living Legacy Celebration begins with poster making in the Lookout Room at the Student Union Building (SUB) at 9 a.m.
The march to the steps of the Capitol begins between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., depending on weather. Marchers will progress from the Student Union, north on Capitol Blvd. to the Capitol Steps. The legacy of Dr. King will be celebrated during a rally featuring student speakers. At the conclusion of the rally at noon, attendees are invited inside the Capitol Rotunda to join the community in the State of Idaho’s recognition of Human Rights Day.
Universal and Timeless — A Virtual Concert for Idaho Human Rights Day
7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17
Streaming Live on Facebook, YouTube and The Wassmuth Center official website: wassmuthcenter.org.
A concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther king Jr.’s birthday, featuring local musicians performing classics from the 1960s and ‘70s, including: Blaze and Kelly, Belinda Bowler, Cherie Buckner-Webb, Ben Burdick, Nicole Christensen, Dan Costello, Steve Eaton, Patricia Daley, Leta Harris Neustaedter, Shon Sanders and The Four Penny Peep Show, Wade Short and The Solitary Band. With special remarks by Mayor Lauren McLean, Reverend Dr. Nancy S. Taylor and Philip Thompson. There will also be an auction and raffle of local music and art.
Bicycle Distribution on MLK Day of Service
Monday, Jan. 17
Boise Bicycle Project is assembling a team of volunteers who will collectively deliver bikes to children who didn’t receive their bikes during the annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway. Volunteer at boisebycleproject.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/.
Idaho Foodbank MLK Day of Service
Monday, Jan. 17
To celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Idaho Foodbank is encouraging everyone to service projects and volunteer at local nonprofits. For those interested in volunteering at an Idaho Foodbank visit idahofoodbank.org to find available shifts.
MLK Living Legacy Workshop: How the idea that: “Discerning facts from freedom is a demand of freedom” influences activism today
6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19
Join local activist, Tai Simpson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in the Bishop Barnwell Room in the SUB. This event is free and open to the public.
MLK Living Legacy Committee Hosted Workshop Featuring Dr. Keith Anderson
6 p.m. Thursday, Jan 20
Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending a workshop featuring local educator, author and activist, Dr. Keith Anderson in the Bishop Barnwell Room in the SUB. This event is free and open to the public.