Food is one of humanity’s universal languages.
It doesn’t matter what corner of the Earth you travel to or how few words of a language you speak, we can all understand what it means when someone hands us a steaming plate of something new to try. It gets even more interesting when you hand something from your own culture back to them in return. That’s where the magic happens.
No one embodies the power of cultures and cuisines coming together around the table than celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson in his 2012 memoir “Yes, Chef.” With fascinating detail and deft storytelling, this book traces his life from his humble beginnings as an adopted Ethiopian boy growing up in Sweden all the way to his winning turn on “Top Chef Masters.” Even if you typically don’t pick up books on food, this is a must-read.
My favorite thing about this book is it checks pretension at the door. Cooking is one of my biggest hobbies, but I hardly ever pick up books about top chefs and the world of dining because they lean heavily on pages of obscure ingredients in dishes I cannot fathom and the supposed genius of the chef at its center in lieu of personal details. But here, Samuelsson tells his story in an accessible way anyone can enjoy.
It starts with his humble afternoons cooking Swedish dishes with his grandmother as a child where he learned the basics of roasting chicken and simple fish dishes common in the Scandanavian country. From there, he starts his culinary training at a local academy and keeps his nose hard to the grindstone to climb up to better and better restaurants.
Many chef memoirs and features always describe their subjects’ instant brilliance, but one of the earliest kitchen scenes here is Samuelsson getting shown up by a fellow classmate. It felt like a rare sort of admittance from someone at the top of his game, and it set the tone for how he approaches challenges for the rest of the book. Outwork your competition, show up for every opportunity and always say “Yes, Chef” no matter what.
Samuelsson made his name in the cooking world with a unique blend of cuisines rooted in his multi-cultural identity. In his memoir, he digs deep into his complex identity as a Black Swede working in predominantly white French kitchens, his eventual love affair with the chaos of New York City and how he pulled from so many pieces of the world and himself to create his signature dishes. One of the most charming images here is him rollerblading around the streets of Brooklyn, ducking into every type of foreign market he could find to try everything he could get his hands on.
He also does quite a bit of demystifying about what’s behind the scenes in the world’s elite restaurants. With fascinating detail, he explains the hierarchy of positions in a kitchen, the methods for landing prestigious internships and the learn-as-you-go methods of elite cooking. I also found a lot of parallels here to journalism with its punishing hours and menial assignments when you first start out with the ability to rise fast if you do the work.
There were a few things here that left a bad taste in my mouth, though. It was uncomfortable to read the portions of this book about choosing to exit the life of his daughter that resulted from a one-night stand when he was working as a young chef in Austria in favor of pursuing his breakneck career. He did financially support her and they met later in her life, but it turned my stomach to read about his stone-cold calculus of choosing his work over her.
Despite some of those more unsavory moments he didn’t quite land 100%, this is a fascinating story about the rise of an unconventional celebrity chef who now heads an unconventional restaurant. He raised eyebrows when he opted to open a fine dining establishment, which he dubbed “Red Rooster,” in Harlem, but it has since earned rave reviews and regularly draws famous visitors who would hardly ever otherwise venture uptown.
And from there, he made headlines again feeding the neighborhood in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic when times were tough. “Yes, Chef” might be nearly 10 years old now, but it’s more than worth picking up, especially after a year of turbulence in the restaurant world.