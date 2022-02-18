If you have ever looked for a 'Dad Gift,' there’s a good chance you’ve probably bought something from the history section.
Biographies of world leaders, anything by David Cullough and the latest best-seller about some overlooked aspect of World War II are big winners for Father’s Day, last-minute Christmas gifts or other occasions for the men in your life. The shelves are often chock full of books about war covered with harsh, angular graphics and the founding of nations. The faces of men stare out at you as you peruse the stacks.
Things look very different in the historical fiction section. Here, soft, sepia-toned covers often feature women in period dress in profile or with their backs to the camera. Instead of telling stories with cold hard facts and figures alone, the stories layer engaging narratives and love stories featuring female protagonists on top of historical research and context. More often than not, it’s women browsing the shelves in this section of the store.
But why? Don’t women enjoy nonfiction too? Or can we only handle learning about the past if it’s wrapped up in a page-turning plot with a starry-eyed love interest?
I think anyone who thinks it’s that simple is missing something. Traditional history fare is interesting and multi-layered, but it can feel lonely to read book after book where you rarely see anyone with your experience represented. There are well-researched and in-depth history books telling stories of complex women from the past on the market, but that doesn’t do much to counteract the fact that for most of human history women were relegated to the background.
Historical fiction pitches all of that out the window. It often zooms in on the stories of women left on the home front during major conflicts, battling abusive relationships before the possibility of divorce was even remotely considered or dealing with their accomplishments lost to history when a man takes credit for their work. These books feel like a balm in a world where most historical bestsellers seem determined to ignore the lives of 50% of the population most of the time.
If you’re looking for a book about the hidden lives of women in the past, look no further than Sarah Penner’s debut “The Lost Apothecary.” While there are many nonfiction books about the maze of back alleys snaking through 18th century London, this book sucks you in with a story of an apothecary shop peddling a secret business in poisons to help free women from domineering men.
With two intertwining storylines, “The Lost Apothecary” pings back and forth between 1791 London and Nella and her apprentice Eliza’s deathly secret poison dealing business and the exploits of aspiring historian Caroline who discovers clues left behind two centuries later. There’s a secret shop behind a false wall, noblewomen hoping to quietly bring their husbands down and satisfying flips back to the present day just in time to create suspense.
All three of the main characters, who narrate the book, are breaking out of a historical mold in some way. Nella is the most obvious choice, with her single life and a business model focused on poisoning people, but her young apprentice Eliza also looks for adventure beyond the typical workload of a lower-class woman from the time. Some readers weren’t so sure about Caroline and her modern-day romp through London, but I thought her story about deciding to chase her passion for history instead of what her cheating husband hoped she would do made for a fun journey.
This book isn’t perfect. The idea of the trail of clues to finding Nella’s hidden apothecary laying undisturbed in time for Caroline to find it on her disastrous anniversary vacation is a little far-fetched and parts of the ending seem a little too neat. It’s a quick, breezy book and light on heavier details other stories in this genre might have.
But, it still brings history alive in a fun way and makes you consider what life for women was like in a time when poisoned seemed like the only way out. If you love books set in London and find yourself wondering what treasures are sitting in abandoned buildings, you’ll probably enjoy this one.