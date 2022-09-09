...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Imagine a world where it was men, not women, who gripped their keys between their fingers walking home alone at night.
When women talk about that, or any of our other fears that lurk waiting behind every corner, it’s often brushed off or set aside by our male counterparts. For some people it’s for malicious reasons, but more often than not it’s because it’s hard to grasp what it feels like to walk around in a body that is physically weaker and smaller than roughly half of the other bodies on Earth unless you live it. With that comes an inherent power imbalance in every interaction, no matter if the men in the room choose to use it.
The smallest trace of a looming threat is always there, sitting in a shadow just out of the corner of your eye. I suspect any women reading this column know what I mean.
Naomi Alderman’s 2017 novel “The Power” explores this idea to great effect, positing a world where without warning women wake up with the power to conduct electricity and shock their enemies, partners and anyone they choose. This phenomenon, simply called “the power,” rapidly spreads throughout the globe and upends our entire world as we know it.
The book traces the news through the eyes of four different characters. There's Allie, who starts the story by running away from an abusive foster home and becomes a prophet of a new women-centered religion; her friend Roxy, the daughter of a crime lord with an unusually strong ability; Tunde, a male journalist documenting the events; and Margot, a power-hungry Mayor climbing the ladder. All four of them have different experiences in the brave new world and show us different things about how women’s new powers shape and reshape centuries of cultural norms.
The first half of the book explores this shifting dynamic to great effect, flipping the patriarchy on its head. Women start shocking men who say creepy things to them in the grocery store, young girls who had been victims of sex trafficking start freeing themselves and Margot shocks her opponent on the debate stage and wins cascades of votes for her show of strength. It’s a world where women are associated with physical strength, one we can hardly imagine now.
It all seems like an interesting social experiment, rather than a novel with a plot until the second half kicks in. Then, it turns from an interesting feminist revenge fantasy story into something more sinister. With their newfound power, women start acting out towards men. There are violent rapes and sexual assaults against men and bands of women abuse their power and kill indiscriminately, seemingly because they can. It turns out a world where women have the upper hand isn't the just, kind and loving world we all maybe dreamed it would be.
And so as Alderman starts knitting the lives of our four lead characters together, she also paints an interesting picture about not just what men do to women, but what humans do to each other. Will there ever be a world where the strong don't conquer? Or fear doesn't rule for a large chunk of the world population? And if not and we’re always destined to take all we can get, then what does that make us? Where do we go?
I won't answer that question for you, and neither does Alderman, really. But, the magic of “The Power” is how it raises so many questions and asks you to give your own answer and in the process it opens the mind to all of the invisible ways that physical power shapes our lives and our world we might not have seen before.