Imagine a world where it was men, not women, who gripped their keys between their fingers walking home alone at night.

When women talk about that, or any of our other fears that lurk waiting behind every corner, it’s often brushed off or set aside by our male counterparts. For some people it’s for malicious reasons, but more often than not it’s because it’s hard to grasp what it feels like to walk around in a body that is physically weaker and smaller than roughly half of the other bodies on Earth unless you live it. With that comes an inherent power imbalance in every interaction, no matter if the men in the room choose to use it.

