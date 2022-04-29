It might be easy to conclude after reading through an American history textbook that racial integration of public schools ended in 1954 with Brown vs. Board of Education.
The landmark case meant the end of “separate but equal” school systems for school children of different races, but it didn't result in schools magically desegregating and everyone sitting around a campfire singing kumbaya. It only ushered in a new era of de facto segregation, where a combination of redlining, zoning practices and good ol’ fashioned human nature meant many communities across the country (and their schools) remained starkly racially divided.
In fact, a 2019 study from the University of California Los Angeles and Penn State found more students than ever are attending racially segregated schools 65 years after Brown was argued in court. What happens when a school system tries to break this cycle? And how are the kids involved affected?
Naima Coster's stunning 2021 release “What’s Mine and Yours” seeks to answer that question. The sprawling story follows a large cast of characters in a central North Carolina community over the course of two decades as two very different families' fate intertwine and how communities, and the people who live in them, grow and change over time. While the book jacket heavily hangs the book’s hat on a controversial busing initiative to integrate the town’s segregated high schools, this is only a fraction of what happens in the story.
The book stars Lacey May, an obstinate white mother, and her struggle to raise her three half-Latina daughters while her first husband struggles with addiction. And then there's her foil, Jade, an equally headstrong Black single mother trying to raise her son Gee to become defiantly Black in a white-washed world. Flashing back and forth in time, the book tells the story of these two families separated by geography and race, and how they came together in the halls of the newly combined Central High School.
Both the character list and the range of issues tackled here are vast. “What’s Mine and Yours” digs into marriage, family drama, addiction, class, racism and gentrification, spanning far beyond the story of how Lacey May led a racist campaign against the bussing program, leaving her daughter Noelle and her new friend Gee stuck in the middle.
Journalists like me spend years of our lives cataloging the ups and downs of controversial local initiatives similar to what happens in this book, especially in the South where many cities still have easily recognizable Black neighborhoods and white neighborhoods, with schools to match. I can’t speak for other reporters, but I often have wondered about the long-standing ripple effects of the community policies I spend my time writing about. This book explores all of the complex ways local politics change our lives and intensely shape how we build our relationships in ways we might not always be aware of.
In these pages, Coster wonderfully rendered central North Carolina and all of its social and political dividing lines people choose not to cross, let alone acknowledge most of the time. Her descriptions of the foothills of North Carolina are gorgeous, firmly rooting her characters and their problems in the starkly divided place they came from, even years later when these characters have moved far away.
This story also hit particularly home for me because I graduated from one of those nearly all-white schools in a segregated Southern city and overheard a whole lot of overt, and covert, comments about "those kids" and "those schools" on the other side of the city. And when I went to college and had a Black roommate who went to one of “those schools,” she told me about how my nearly all-white school was perceived by her classmates. It wasn’t pretty.
The uproar over the bussing program and school integration is a core part of the plot, but if that is your main interest here you might leave this book disappointed. But if you approach this as a sprawling family drama about race and segregation in America, it will blow you away.