Humans have sought out good love stories since the dawn of time.
From myths being told around campfires, audiences jamming into the Globe Theatre to see Shakespeare’s plays and all the way to the movie screens, romances of all shapes and sizes have dominated our imagination for centuries. It’s a simple formula on its face, but as society has grown and changed, so have our favorite heroes and heroines and their journeys to find romance.
Sometimes the genre gets a bad rap for being vapid with too much emphasis on sex or pointless entertainment marketed toward women. But, so many of these stories have so much more to offer about the complicated choices we make in choosing a partner, how we see ourselves and the world’s (sometimes outsize) influence on our most private lives.
Here are my three of my favorite romance stories. They’re all very different, but enjoyable in their own ways.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
This isn’t my first Taylor Jenkins Reid novel I recommended in this column, and it likely won’t be the last. I swear she can do no wrong.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” is a historical fiction romance about a famous late 20th-century starlet, her start in Hollywood in the 1950s, her journey to stardom and multiple love affairs. But, the twist here is her most important love wasn’t any of her seven husbands. It was her female co-star, and after decades of secrecy, Hugo decides to do a tell-all with a magazine reporter before her death about all of the details and the one affair no one ever read about in a magazine.
This book covers so many bases. It delves into Evelyn’s complex character, stardom, LGBTQ issues, femininity, sexuality, love, divorce and tragedy. It explores love of all forms, including the love of a parent for a child, passionate affairs, deep platonic friendship and the solid unwavering commitment life partners have for each other. Don’t let the chick-lit premise or dramatic cover push you away, this is a wonderful book and once you start it you probably won’t be able to put it down.
"The Wedding Date" by Jasmine Guillory
Since this debut novel, Jasmine Guillory has become one of the most exciting romance writers out there today.
“The Wedding Date” has a silly premise, but Guillory uses it to look into modern relationships and the choices we have to make. It all starts when Alexa Monroe, a Black woman with a leadership role in Bay Area city government, has a chance meeting in an elevator with white doctor Drew Nichols on the eve of a wedding. This accidental meeting turns into Alexa agreeing to play his fake girlfriend at a wedding and you know what follows.
Guillory might use a tired trope to kick off her story, but Drew and Alexa’s story is fascinating because it manages to discuss so many modern dating pitfalls. She digs deep into Alexa’s insecurities about her body, worries about how Drew’s friends will feel about an interracial relationship and bigger questions about commitment. What happens when two people who care about each other very much live in separate cities and have their own careers? How do you choose?
And on top of it, Guillory’s skilled writing sails by and you might find yourself finishing this book in a weekend. It’s a lot of fun and anyone who has tried dating in the 21st century will likely see some of themselves here, even if you’re not expecting it.
"The Twelve Dates of Christmas" by Jenny Bayliss
Yes, I know it’s April. Yes, I know this book sounds ridiculous. But, stick with me here.
“The Twelve Dates of Christmas” isn’t going to save the world and I was certainly skeptical of it when one of my book clubs picked it, but it’s a truly funny book that absolutely nails the particular agony of a friends-to-lovers situation.
Kate Turner is in her mid-30s and has recently moved back home to her charming English village to be closer to family, but she’s hopelessly single. To help her find someone to date, her friends cajole her into signing up for a special Twelve Dates of Christmas package where she gets blind, Christmas-themed dates to help her find “the one.” But, as you can probably predict, they keep going progressively worse and Kate is battling feelings for someone she never expected.
The writing is delightfully British and Bayliss made me laugh by expertly skewering all of the archetypes of men you typically meet on blind, internet dates. But, what really sold me was Kate's character and the real emotions beneath all of the holiday trappings in this quick read.