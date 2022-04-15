With the weather starting to warm up after months of chill and blossoms bursting out of their buds on the trees, I can't help but always feel a little romantic when spring rolls around.
Romance is an unsung genre for many readers. If you haven’t picked up a romance book lately (or ever!), it might be tempting to relegate the whole lot of them to the bargain bin thinking they’re nothing but racy distractions with little substance. But, just because these books boast happy endings, familiar tropes and feature brightly decorated covers doesn’t mean they aren’t worth picking up.
Most rom-com films still playing at your local multiplex these days are still treading familiar boy-meets-girl ground without talking about many of the complexities of modern love, but the romance aisle of your local library has a lot more to offer these days. The latest books about love are deftly tackling issues of balancing a career and a personal life, long-distance relationships, messy friendships-turned love affairs and everything in between.
Disclaimer: All three of these books contain at least a few scenes of sexual content. It is not present throughout and is largely skippable if you’re interested in the G-Rated parts of the story, but if that sort of content is not your speed in any respect then you should skip these picks.
Here are three of my favorite romance reads from the last year:
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
If you’ve ever been in love with your best friend, this book absolutely needs to be on your list.
“People We Meet on Vacation” is a banter-filled story of two exactly opposite people who find out after a decade of summer trips together they might want to be more than friends, but, as always, it’s complicated. Alex and Poppy are nothing alike on paper, but ever since they shared a ride home from college together they have been inseparable. Poppy is loud, boisterous and loves to travel, while Alex wears khakis and settled in their small hometown after graduation.
The story flashes back and forth in time between their years of past summer trips, and the final one Poppy convinces Alex to take with her to try and patch things up after a long silence in their friendship. The mix of all of the different locales they travel to, plus their honest-to-God funny banter makes this a fun book to blast through, but it also beautifully captures how complicated loving your friend (especially an opposite one) can be.
Friends to Lovers is a frequently trodden trope in romance fiction, but rarely is it executed this well. It takes a lot of writing chops to build a believable friendship that makes you want to root for the couple, but also add in enough tension to make it interesting. “People We Meet on Vacation” nails this to stunning effect and layers it with a heaping of modern intrigue about balancing romance and career ambition. Plus, it’s gushing with the amazing feeling of finding someone who fills your whole world with a new kind of joy.
2. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
Long gone are the days when all romance heroines sat around all day waiting for a prince charming. These books show you how love can be found anywhere.
This also includes the science lab, in the case of “The Love Hypothesis.” This book features Olive, a third-year Ph.D. student in the cutthroat world of academia, and Adam, the notoriously tough professor doing research in another section of her department. Everything kicks off when Olive notices her best friend appears to have feelings for a guy Olive had a brief fling with, so she decides to dream up an elaborate fake-dating scheme with Adam in the hopes of allowing her friend and the ex to date without guilt. And, as you can guess, things go full rom-com from there.
This book has all of the fun drama you’d expect from a fake-dating story and a fantastically fun pairing of a sunshiny character with a grumpy one, but what really shines here is the world Hazelwood built. It comes as no surprise that Hazelwood is a brainy science professor herself and has a lot of experience with the grind of graduate research, the politics of high power grants, sexual harassment and the struggles with vindictive advisors. I haven't done any higher education research myself, but someone I know well did and this matches everything I heard about the experience.
I’m already excited to see what this author writes next in the world of science and love.
3. “The Ex Talk” by Rachel Lynn Solomon
If you love journalism (or a journalist) and you’re looking for a love story, “The Ex Talk” is probably right for you.
Reading the back of the book, the premise might sound like the author has no idea how the world of news work. “An NPR affiliate would never make a podcast about relationships with two exes co-hosting! How absurd!” I said to myself, wondering exactly how cringe this book would be, but then I flipped it open and began to read. From the very first chapter, it was apparent Solomon had spent many years in public radio. She nails the culture around producers versus hosts, the fear of layoffs and even the (unfortunate) reality that nearly every journalist has had a boss who totally let them down. It’s stupendously funny reading for those anywhere close to the media world, or even lovers of NPR in general.
Shay and Dominic, our love interests, are also great characters that resemble reporters every journalist knows and loves. Every newsroom or market has That Guy, like Dominic, who can’t stop bringing up his master's degree from an expensive, private school and only wants to work on hard-hitting investigative stories. And if you’ve been in media long enough, you either know or have yourself been Shay, the long-time loyal employee who gets little recognition for their hard work. Given their two different personalities, it makes sense Shay and Dominic dislike each other right off the bat. Things go haywire from there when their news director tells them to pose as exes on a podcast about dating and relationships to try and save their Seattle station from further cuts.
This book might be a tangled knot of fake dating meets enemies to lovers with some classic hits like “there’s only one bed” mixed in, but it all worked in a satisfying way for me because of the well-done banter and interesting world. By the end, you can't help but root for them as Shay comes into her own as a host and Dominic reveals he’s quite anxious (and a little lonely) behind his tough exterior. It’s a lot of fun.