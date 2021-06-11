There are two types of readers in the world during a global pandemic.
First, there are the people who never hope to pick up a book that mentions anything remotely resembling a virus, lockdowns or a vaccine in the midst of living through history. They want the pages of their books to be blissfully virus-free, thank you very much. And then there’s the second group of people who surfed through the pandemic in the pages of famous books about plagues, like the gorgeous post-apocalyptic novel “Station 11,” sci-fi thriller “The Andromeda Strain” or Stephen King’s horror classic “The Stand.”
You know which group you’re in.
As a staunch member of the first group, picking up Boise author Bryan McBee’s debut novel “Vector Zero” first seemed like a chore. I wasn’t sure if I was ready for a book about how a virus spreads virtually unchecked in the small mountain town of Harper’s Glen while the Army patrolled the streets, looking for the man spreading the contagion. I thought it was entirely too soon to be reviewing this type of book, but then … the suspense kicked in.
This book is one of those rare thrillers that perfectly paces through the events and switching perspectives in a way that instantly sucks you in, all while not leaning too heavily on cheap tricks. It follows several converging storylines, including Fallon, who escaped from a top-secret base carrying information about an illegal bioweapons program, his pursuer Col. Aldrige and numerous residents and soldiers in the sleepy town.
It begins with Fallon narrowly avoiding capture by the Army on the snowy highway coming into town and infecting the snowplow driver who takes him to the hospital after a car crash. This seems like a simple "Contagion"-style setup where the virus will swallow the town whole, but instead, McBee weaves a much more interesting story once the armed vehicles roll in.
Col. Aldrige is hunting Fallon, and has been for weeks. As the narration flashes back and forth between Fallon’s escape with a hospital nurse, Army officers, the soldiers patrolling the streets looking for him and the growing unease in the town’s residents it grows into quite a thrilling book. All of the numerous perspectives and perfectly revealed clues build a story where you don’t know who to trust until the very final chapters, which is quite a feat.
This story is distinct from COVID-19’s march across the globe, but I can’t help but see parallels in this story to some of the disputes we had in Idaho during 2020. As the Army’s lockdown of the town grows tighter, local residents grow restless and start stockpiling arms. A resistance group forms; they don’t buy the rumors of an illness killing their own. It starts with covert conversations in the local bar and ends with (several) bangs.
The Gem State never saw the level of violence depicted in this fictional story during the pandemic, but many of the tensions here will likely be instantly familiar to anyone who watched the activism of militia groups rise in the past year due to stay-at-home orders. It’s a thoughtful angle to what could have been a simple action story, but McBee never overdoes it either by adding entirely too easily recognizable fictional versions of Idaho’s far-right groups and leaders.
The other thing McBee absolutely nails here are the chapters from the perspective of the Army soldiers, both officers and enlisted members. It’s obvious he is a veteran himself because his depiction of the endless bureaucratic drudgery of military life layered on top of the trauma from years of conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan is pitch-perfect in the way only someone with that lived experience can capture. The dark humor of the soldiers, frustrations with the job and petty rivalries between officers made for great reading.
I give McBee a hearty salute for this thriller and I hope he continues to write more. Even though this is an indie book by a small press, it’s far better paced and crafted than many mass-produced thrillers on the shelves from major players in the genre. Go find this one — and support a Boise writer while you’re at it.