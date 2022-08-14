America has gone through the worst hard time we’ve experienced in decades in the two and a half years since COVID-19 popped up in Washington.
In that time, we’ve seen empty grocery store shelves, a sea of masked faces, unrest as protesters hit the streets objecting to police violence and a rapidly worsening housing crisis. Our country has also contended with growing political violence and a widening rift between our two parties, which spilled out in dramatic fashion on Jan. 6.
It defies comparison, and yet people still try. Over the last few years, I’ve seen frequent comparisons to other difficult times in history to our current battles and circumstances. Some of them felt apt, like nods to the uproar and division of 1968, but others never quite sat right with me. Parallels to World War II, both what the Jews experienced in the Holocaust and the suffering of the French under the Nazi occupation particularly bother me.
Nothing drives home the difference between our current moment and what so many everyday people experienced during World War II than reading stories, both fiction and nonfiction, about one of our world’s most trying times. Kristin Hannah’s 2015 bestseller “The Nightingale” might be a few years old, but it’s still a stunning example of the struggles the French people had to overcome while they were occupied by Nazi Germany throughout the bulk of the war.
Hannah spins a fascinating historical fiction novel about two sisters, completely opposite in every way, and their time during the war. It starts in the early days when ferociously independent Isabelle keeps pushing her sister to resist the Nazis who storm into France and her quiet older sister’s attempts to maintain a normal life and wait for her husband to return from the front. But, things grow worse and worse as the occupation continues and Isabelle heads off to join the French Resistance while Vianne stays homes to protect her children and hide from the Nazi solder quartered in their home.
It escalates quickly from there, with Isabelle climbing the ranks in the resistance and taking on more and more complex tasks, while Vianne’s home life grows even more dangerous than before. Like in many of her books, Hannah uses the complicated relationship between two women to capture the nuances of a larger tension in society at the time. “The Nightingale” highlights conflicts in France at the time between those who remember the cruelties during their first tussle with the Germans during World War 1 and those who didn’t. Hannah managed to dig into a pretty big generational divide here and open my eyes to the unique circumstances of the French during the conflict. American history books start with the fall of Paris and end with the liberation, they gloss over much of what happened in between.
If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed by our society changing right in front of our eyes, I recommend picking up this story for some perspective. Reading about the curfews, food shortages, casual violence and the danger young children were in under the Nazi occupation put so many of my gripes and discomforts in a different light. The story of these two women is inspiring and heartbreaking all at once. Plus, there’s a fun minor nod to the Basque Country Boiseans will likely enjoy, too.
But, as several reviewers before me have pointed out, this book stumbles in several places. Hannah’s writing frequently repeats turns of phrases, there are inconsistencies in this story, slow parts and it is quite dramatized. Although it seems like a fairly tame story in the beginning, it escalates to a fever pitch of drama by the end. If this is going to bother you and you already know a lot about the French occupation, skip this one. It will likely only make you mad.
Despite my misgivings, this book is still a gripping and educational read even long after it topped the best sellers lists in 2015. It helped me see all of the things I was thankful for in a trying time and to greater appreciate the bravery of the French, a nation often overlooked when we talk about the sprawling conflict of the 1940s.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.