Forty years since English mystery queen Agatha Christie died, we finally have someone worthy of replacing her.
Fellow Brit Stuart Turton burst onto the literary scene in 2018 with his unique brand of genre-bending mysteries and hasn’t looked back since. His debut, “The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle,” delighted readers with a paranormal twist on the traditional mystery format set at a decaying English manor during a party. And building on what he started, his follow up, “The Devil and the Dark Water,” builds a winding, horror mystery hybrid on a 1600s merchant ship.
Most mysteries flying off the shelf today are a far cry from the whodunnits popular in the 20th century. They’re often blended with thrillers and the winding plots are propped up with serial killers, sexual violence and other pyschological horror elements. But, Turton does something completely different.
His books start with the tried and true concept of a historical, locked room style mystery with the characters suspecting each other of committing a crime. But, he takes it a step forward by infusing these stories with paranormal elements and adding a level of dimension to his characters often lacking in the genre.
“The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” blends a typical murder mystery with Groundhog Day to create a blistering brain puzzle you can’t help but try to solve. It opens with the narrator waking up with no memory outside a sprawling country home in the 1920s where a party is set to begin and he has to solve the murder of Evelyn Hardcastle. With every day he doesn't solve the murder, he wakes up at the start of the same day in a different body and she dies again.
Just like Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, our narrator, Aiden Bishop, relives events through different eyes and has to contend with the actions of his future and past selves. The longer the book goes on, the thicker the web of events grows and there are more and more questions, but just as it gets overwhelming, Turton steps in and gives you enough of an explanation to keep going, just in time for him to turn your head upside down again.
In the book’s concluding notes, Turton talked about the grueling process of writing the book, which included spreadsheets and meticulous planning to build the story properly. This level of planning was probably maddening to him, but it showed in the final product. Unlike many mysteries that feel like the author was making it up as they go along, it’s clear when you reach the stunning conclusion he planned the whole thing with every detail in mind.
I did have some quibbles with the book, like the lack of any female narrators. I’m guessing he heard this criticism from other readers in crafting his follow-up, “The Devil and the Dark Water,” which weaves themes of sexism into his mystery aboard a 1634 East India Company merchant ship traveling from Indonesia to Amsterdam.
Soon after departing port, the crew of the Saardam is plagued by threatening occurrences. Strange symbols start appearing around the boat, a leper wrapped in rags everyone thought died stalks the ship and there are a multitude of suspects. But, the passenger everyone pins their hopes on to solve the case, Sherlock Holmes-style private eye Sammy Pipps, is locked away in chains and accused of an unknown crime he swears he didn’t commit.
This leaves his Watson, Arent Hayes, to team up with Sara Wessel, the wife of the Governor General on board, to get to the bottom of it. This story might not follow the same blistering pace as his debut, but it slowly builds to a whole range of spooky occurrences with a cast of characters much more fleshed out than you saw in “The 7 ½ Deaths Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.”
The somewhat more normally-paced plot gives him time to dig deeper into critiques of capitalism, classism and the treatment of women in the era. He hits on these themes with subtle references simmering beneath the surface of the mystery, like a single line referencing how the weight of Sara’s dress prevents her from easily escaping a maze of crates in the ship’s hold.
Turton is a true original and I’m glad we have him.