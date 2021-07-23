It is a fact universally acknowledged that every kid probably had a Greek myths phase.
There’s so much to love, right? The endlessly expansive universe of Greek mythology offers a range of stories building on each other with powerful monsters, clever gods, magical islands and images so striking they have stuck in our collective consciousness for thousands of years. I, like many other fourth graders, spent hours flipping through my classroom’s copy of the illustrated "D’Aulaires Book of Greek Myths," chasing all the threads of the story through decades of magical history.
The love of that universe doesn’t have to stop at childhood, though. In recent years, a rash of Greek mythology retellings have cropped up in all genres, from romance novels featuring Persephone and Hades to the smash-hit YA Percy Jackson series. The word is out: Greek myths never went out of style. But among all of these reboots, nobody nails it quite like Madeline Miller.
Her two novels, “The Song of Achilles” and “Circe,” catapulted onto bestsellers lists in recent years with readers raving about her lyrical writing and the depth of storytelling she brings to classical stories. “The Song of Achilles,” a favorite among romance and tragedy lovers, zeroes in on Achilles and Patroclus’ relationship as children, teenage lovers and their experiences in the Trojan War. In “Circe,” Miller covers thousands of years of mythological history to tell the story of famed witch Circe and her adventures, which intersect with several popular myths.
What makes these two novels so compelling is how Miller selects interesting characters from the sprawling mythical world of the Greeks and goes deep into their history and explores their characters on a new level. It’s obvious that Miller is not just a passing fan of these stories, she holds two degrees in Classics and taught Latin and Greek for years. She’s done more than her homework.
“Circe” is a prime example of how powerful this singular approach on a character can be. If you only read individual myths, Circe seems nothing more than an interesting sideshow. She’s the witch who hosts Odysseus for a year during "The Odyssey" and she appears at the birth of the Minotaur, which eventually stalks the labyrinth below Crete. But, with Miller’s approach of starting with her birth as the daughter of a Titan, her exile to the island of Aeaea for all of eternity and beyond, you get not just the fascinating adventures we’ve come to expect. It becomes a story about a woman growing into herself.
This story hinges on Circe’s growth from a meek girl living at the edges of family life, to a powerful witch and eventually a wise woman who had to learn to make peace with past choices. It slowly builds in a satisfying way, with the pieces slowly coming together until the final conflict comes into beautiful focus. It’s worth the hype.
“The Song of Achilles” is a different type of story, digging deep into the interpretation of “The Iliad” that casts famed warrior Achilles and his companion Patroclus as tragic lovers. In “The Iliad,” Homer never explicitly says these characters are lovers, but it’s never ruled out. Experts have disputed the exact nature of their relationship for years, leaving room for Miller to take the angle and run with it.
And run with it she did. This is a beautiful story of two teenagers finding joy in each other in childhood, their time training with famed centaur Chiron and then the years of bloodbaths in the Trojan War. Miller’s writing sings, but what stands out most here is once again the depths she brings to this relationship. This is more than just a simple love story.
Miller’s choice to look into these two characters’ lives from the beginning allows her to trace their evolution as a couple as they navigate the world together. She deftly explores the impact of fame, pride and the toxic influence of reputation on Achilles and how it strains their relationship toward the end. It is beautifully done and built upon the themes of the classic story we’re all familiar with, all wrapped up in a gorgeous package of stunning imagery. Even if you’re already well-versed in this story, her telling will still give you a knot in your stomach as you turn closer to the end.
If you’re a major mythology fan or your memories of the stories from childhood have grown hazy, these two novels are worth your time. I will buy whatever she writes next.