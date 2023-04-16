The Four Winds

“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah is a Dust Bowl story like “The Grapes of Wrath,” but it’s also a deep look into the two complex women at its heart.

 St. Martin's Publishing Group

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you didn’t have to read “The Grapes of Wrath” in school, you likely at least know the story.

As one of the American classics, it stands the test of time both as a story about a family, and a nation, struggling for survival in one of our county’s darkest moments. But, it also stands out as a deeply political work about poor people fighting for better infused with characters drawn from contours of the Bible and symbolism in everything from a flood to rotting fruit in the trees.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments