If you didn’t have to read “The Grapes of Wrath” in school, you likely at least know the story.
As one of the American classics, it stands the test of time both as a story about a family, and a nation, struggling for survival in one of our county’s darkest moments. But, it also stands out as a deeply political work about poor people fighting for better infused with characters drawn from contours of the Bible and symbolism in everything from a flood to rotting fruit in the trees.
It’s hard to top and for good reason. This is why when I saw that Kristin Hannah had a new book coming out, “The Four Winds,” about a family of Okies going through the Dust Bowl and heading for a new life in the lush fields of California, I was skeptical. I often like Hannah’s books, but I wasn’t sure if it was worthy of all the praise it was getting. Haven’t we done this story before? With John Steinbeck?
I quickly realized how wrong I was once only 50 pages in, I could not put it down. It’s a gripping story of a family’s struggle to survive the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, but also a deep look into the two complex women at its heart. Somehow, even though it was full of suffering, I didn’t want this story to end.
It starts with a young Elsa, the rejected daughter of a wealthy family in rural Texas. Against her family’s wishes, she rebels and heads out into town looking for some fun. She meets Rafe, a young son of Italian immigrant farmers, and you know the rest of the story. “The Four Winds” traces Elsa’s sudden transition to life from being in a rich family to her new role as a poor farmer’s wife and a mother to her two children up until the Dust Bowl hits.
Elsa struggles for a while to hold onto the family farm and her two children, Loreda and Anthony, until the game changes when Rafe disappears into the night. This forces the family to eventually leave Texas to escape the choking dust and head to the Central Valley. There, the family has to fight for survival again as homeless migrant farmworkers. There are flooded labor camps, communist organizers, disease, death and all other manners of suffering you would expect.
All of this sounds very run-of-the-mill for a Dust Bowl book, but where this book goes to the next level is in Elsa’s character and her relationship with her perpetually angry teenage daughter Loreda. Hannah spins her narrative around the complex relationship of two opposing women trying to learn to lean on each other in a crisis. They frequently clash, with more introverted, cautious and family-oriented Elsa struggling to relate to her dreamer daughter who wants nothing more than to leave town and fight their circumstances at every cost.
This isn’t unlike Hannah’s smash hit “The Nightingale,” about women in Nazi-occupied France during WWII, but instead of just inflicting suffering after suffering upon her characters, like she did in that book, “The Four Winds” works so well because the plot is so often informed by Elsa and Lareda’s conflicting world views. It’s a complex, cruel world that hurts its characters indiscriminately, but with a plot and central tensions that make sense for who these characters are and where they’ve been.
And by the time you get to the end, your chest swells with pride at how far both Loreda and Elsa came in learning from each other, the journey they went on and the same people power that thrummed through “The Grapes of Wrath.” It is not a replacement for that masterwork, but it stands on the shoulders of Steinbeck and digs deep into flawed characters in flawed situations to great effect.
Well worth the hype.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.