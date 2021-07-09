Sometimes an author sells enough books and gets handed a license to do something crazy.
And with his 2020 novel “Anxious People,” smash hit, best-selling Swedish author Fredrik Backman definitely did something unexpected. Is it a crime story? A locked-room mystery? A book about unlikely friendships? Existential dread? An absurdist comedy? The answer is all of the above, and it makes this book hard to shelve in your mind.
It starts off with a darkly comedic bang with a wannabe robber fleeing a botched bank stick up job by running into an apartment showing across the street, kicking off an unusual hostage situation. The rest of the novel takes place over the course of the chaotic day while the bank robber is trapped inside with the potential buyers of the apartment and a bumbling father-son team of police officers stands on the sidewalk below trying to get everyone out in one piece.
“Anxious People” is a bizarre book, no question about it. On top of the wacky setup, Backman layers on an irreverent and meta writing style that frequently breaks the fourth wall and flips back and forth in time for both comedic and dramatic effect. There’s also a rabbit costume, heavy metal, a mayhem-causing stray box of Christmas lights and a bridge where several suicides occurred within view of the window. This is nothing like Backman’s other (much) more melodramatic novel “Beartown '' I reviewed in this column last year.
As the title suggests, everyone in this story is a total mess. Anna-Lena and Roger are trying to glue their struggling, decades-long marriage together by flipping houses. Zara, a rich bank manager, is hiding a deep well of depression behind her grouchy facade while pregnant lesbian couple Julia and Ro navigate the challenges of their relationship with a baby on the way. Oh yeah, and there’s Grandma Estelle, a bonkers real estate agent and a half-naked dude who pops out of the bathroom unexpectedly at some point.
It’s the kind of book that could easily go wrong in less capable hands, and for the first 150 pages or so I thought it very might. The writing style was jarring and none of the characters were likable in the least. I rolled through the first 150 or so pages wondering if I was reading the same book everyone else raved about and pushed to the top of Best of 2020 lists across the board. This had to be a scam.
But it’s not. Somehow right around the halfway mark, Backman works some serious writer magic with a nice plot twist and I fell in love with every single one of these people. Somehow he had the perfect sense to guess when the reader might be wondering where it all might be going and turning it into a lovely and uplifting story of compassion, hope and second chances.
I won’t spoil the plot further, but behind all of the comedic devices, there really is a depth to this story many writers never reach. Backman digs into loss, mental health, parenthood, and love with a deft hand and a well-stitched-together plot that will make you “awwwww” out loud by the end.
This is the read everybody needed in the hellish year of 2020 and beyond. It certainly warmed my cold, jaded, pandemic heart.