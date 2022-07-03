Much of the history of the West is written in water.
This reality felt especially acute last summer when wildfire smoke blanketed the Treasure Valley and a record-breaking heatwave hit the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures climbed well over 100 for days at a time and the sun evaporated water off of the reservoirs and forced farmers to water their fields more heavily to keep up. Water in the canals eventually ran dry weeks earlier than planned and we all, despite our religious persuasions, prayed for rain.
But despite our dry years, the scale of Southwestern Idaho’s water system pales in comparison of the networks of redirected rivers, canals, groundwater pumps and acres upon acre of fields that span California’s Central Valley. If you’re looking to find out more about where we’ve come from on water and where our continuous push to squeeze more and more from less could take us, look no further than “The Dreamt Land” by Max Arax .
This stunning nonfiction work from 2019 tells the improbable story of how the Central Valley turned from a desert into an agricultural oasis through the taming of rivers, snowmelt, aquifers, marshes, farmworkers, government regulators and everything in between. Arax, a former LA Times journalist, takes both a deep and wide look into the history of the area and all of its complexities, starting at the dawn of modern California as we know it with the Catholic missions all the way to modern times. To understand how California became the way that it is, you have to go all the way back to the beginning.
And it’s all there. The level of detail in these over 500 pages (with rather small print) can get overwhelming, especially to someone who has never visited the area like myself, but it’s quickly apparent that Arax has spent a whole lifetime learning the valley in preparation to write this book, whether he always knew that or not. And along with the history, he also tells some of his own Armenian farming family’s story too and sprinkles in some first-person details about his travels reporting and his run-ins with California’s most powerful titans of agriculture. Parts of this book can get dry (pun realized), but once he gets too deep in the weeds he pulls you back with personal anecdotes.
One of the things that’s so remarkable here is how he is able to look at so many issues from so many angles and get to the heart of the difficulties. Agriculture on this scale is man’s manipulation of nature to its breaking point, and with it comes problems. He looks into what those fixes could be, and the often unintended consequences with each. The deeper and deeper this goes, the more you realize the infinite number of ways our country has manipulated our planet well past its expected capacity to produce. How does that end? It’s a depressing question to ponder.
After a sweeping introduction of the various issues and the valley itself, he marches through the history of California through the lens of water. For people like me who have never lived in California and haven’t studied the history in a number of years, it’s a great brush-up and adds a new level of depth to the latter half of the book, which is mostly focused on a series of families and specific issues. That section is less cohesive and reads more like a series of Sunday newspaper features looking at some of the powerful players. But always, the theme of man’s over-production and the lengths people will go to grow more and make more money abound.
This is a heavy book, much more so than the typical nonfiction book that flies off the shelves these days. But it’s worthwhile and tells us a lot about where we’re going and how we got here.