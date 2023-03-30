Nearly every game I've watched was because I was in marching band in high school, so I had to be in the stands playing the fight song when my school (occasionally) got a touchdown. I watch the Superbowl, but I often still have to ask every year "what's a down, again?" a few minutes into the first quarter.
But, as much as I might not be passionate about the game, I love the mythos of sports. I love the stories of the players, those last-minute trick plays that send you to your feet and what it feels like to soar past your competition. It's thrilling, and there's a reason humans have loved sports since we had enough humans living together to create enough for two teams of some game or another.
And nothing lights sports fans up more than someone who desperately wants to play, but might be shut out in some way. "Hail Mary" by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D'Archangelo tell a brilliant story in this vein with their non-fiction read on the untold story of the National Women's Football league and the tough women who took to the field.
Although football is known as a man's game through and through, this book digs up a lot of old history of women playing the game dating back over 100 years ago and traces those threads to the 1970s when a Cleveland-based event promoter decided to launch a league of his own with the aim of exploiting the "gimmick" for money. From there, women's football teams started sprouting up across the country, largely concentrated in the Midwest, Texas and California before eventually forming a fully-fledged professional league with women who wanted to do more than just toss the ball around for men to laugh at.
You can tell de la Cretaz and D'Archangelo did both deep research into the media coverage of the teams and the history of women in football, but they also put in the work to get interviews with the players themselves who lived it. They were single mothers, factory workers, teachers, college students and lesbians who saw the ads to play posted in their local queer bars. With Title IX just hitting the stage, women's sports as we know it were just beginning and this book makes their absolute drive to play after years relegated to the bleachers shine. The book tells great stories of famous games, rivalries between storied teams and superstar players like the Toledo Troopers Linda Jefferson, one of the best-scoring players in football, period.
The book also captures the multifaceted time in which these women played the game, digging into how these women felt about feminism, the women's liberation movement and how their groundbreaking league fit into the changing political landscape. For some, that identity fit, but for many others, they didn't mesh with the upper-middle-class white image of liberation sweeping the nation. Just by being themselves, they were already subverting gender norms in multiple ways.
If more sportsbooks were like this one, I would read the genre much more often.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.