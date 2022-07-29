...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Nothing embodies less is more like Ira Levin’s “The Stepford Wives.”
You’ve probably seen at least one of the film versions of this 1970s classic book, or at the very least you’ve picked up the gist in popular culture. In typical horror movie fashion, the Eberhart family arrives to the picture-perfect suburb of Stepford Connecticut and Joanna Eberhart is amazed by the details of their new home right up until she discovers the sinister secret behind why all of the women in town are so prim and proper all of the time. And then it all goes south fast.
This book falls into the category of classics that so imbued themselves into popular culture that they almost seem pointless to read. Why would you? You know all about Joanna, the strange women she encounters in Stepford and the sinister brainwashing plot to turn them all into domestic servants. There isn’t much more to explore. It’s a path that’s been trodden a million times.
But, like so many other classic books, picking it up is so much more gratifying than expected. This slim book clocks in a little over 100 pages depending on the edition and you can blow through it in one sitting easily, but it manages to pack in so many subtleties about how men talk about women and the creeping horror of Joanna’s unease about the situation. It’s tempting to think these issues are settled and women face no barriers to accessing society today, but in so many subtle ways reading this feels just as relevant as it did 50 years ago.
Let's face it: If Stephen King wrote this it would be 450 pages. And I'm sure those pages would be great with lots of backstories, side plots, creepy build-up and descriptions of the community; but what Ira Levin accomplishes here with so little room is stunning. He manages to capture the nuance of Joanna and Walt's relationship, the passage of time, suburban life and some of the angst of women growing restless for freedom during this time period in such a short page count it's almost unbelievable. No single scene or word is wasted. It's a marvel.
At the time this was published, women were starting to push back against the expectation that they stay home to cook, clean and raise children. Women started fighting their way into workplaces typically held for men and questioning the status quo of always coming in second to whatever their husbands wanted or needed.
Losing that newfound independence is the central horror of this book. There’s no blood and guts or terrifying scenes in the traditional sense, but as you’re reading your stomach turns into knots seeing the snide comments from Mens Association members toward Joanna and the little signs that all of the perfect housewives in Stepford maybe weren't always so perfect.
It would be so easy to write this novel filled with frat boy taunts, sexist comments and other cruel behavior, but instead, Levin leans on the subtleties of male dominance and control. He also absolutely nails the turning point of the men you thought you were rooting for and the insidious ways they push against their wives’ independence.
Women today still face all kinds of pressures to stay home and questions about their career choices and independence. I’ve been asked multiple times if I’m married in my six years since graduating college and, on one occasion asked what my husband thinks about “you working so late all of the time.” It’s so tempting to think these issues are settled in society, but so many women will be quick to tell you that these subtle pressures to follow a man's lead in their lives are still there.
This is a masterful horror story that has as much to say now as it did in the 1970s. Even if you think you know the story, pick it up anyway. You’ll be surprised.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.