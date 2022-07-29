margaret carmel mug.jpg

Nothing embodies less is more like Ira Levin’s “The Stepford Wives.”

You’ve probably seen at least one of the film versions of this 1970s classic book, or at the very least you’ve picked up the gist in popular culture. In typical horror movie fashion, the Eberhart family arrives to the picture-perfect suburb of Stepford Connecticut and Joanna Eberhart is amazed by the details of their new home right up until she discovers the sinister secret behind why all of the women in town are so prim and proper all of the time. And then it all goes south fast.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

