Sometimes there’s nothing more satisfying than diving into a politically complex fantasy world to get away from our very much not fantastical, but still politically stressful reality.
No matter if you’re a seasoned fantasy reader or only starting to tip your toes into the genre, Kristin Cashore’s Graceling Realm series is not to be missed. The quartet of books, starting with 2008’s “Graceling” all the way through to the stunning recent release “Winterkeep,” is a consistently rewarding series full of powerful female characters, dramatic battles, diplomatic intrigue and mysterious abilities marked by different colored eyes. These books might be YA, but the depth of these characters and the world they inhabit is not to be underestimated.
Unlike a traditional series with the story of one group of characters unfolding across multiple books in linear order, each book features a different character, a standalone story and often a different geographic part of the same universe. Beloved characters from previous books might flit in and out of the later entries, but each story is a self-contained adventure for you to enjoy. Each book reads like a new piece of thread joining an intricate tapestry, filling out the corners of the sprawling world of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond.
For years, many people, including myself, thought Cashore ended the series as a trilogy in 2012. But, to my surprise, she released “Winterkeep” in 2020 and I had to put it on preorder. I picked it up expecting a return down memory lane with little more than a nostalgia trip, but instead, I was completely sucked into the story in a matter of pages. In her hiatus, Cashore brought her world-building, character development and political maneuvering to new heights with politically complex themes and a nuanced portrayal of an abusive family that knocked me off my feet. I know it’s a tough sell to tell someone the best book in a series is the fourth one, but I do think it’s the best entry into the bunch.
When it was first published, “Graceling” earned a well-deserved place on several best-of lists for 2008 with the captivating story of Katsa, a young woman trained by early childhood as an assassin. Things get interesting when she goes on a secret mission for her uncle, King Randa and meets her match in Po, the first young man who can keep up with her in the fighting ring. They team up and eventually stand up to a powerful tyrant. It’s gripping reading, but the characters and fresh story are what make it memorable.
Cashore completely switched gears a few years later with her second book “Fire,” which completely leaves Katsa and Po’s world of Monsea behind and heads to the neighboring kingdom The Dells. The story follows Lady Fire, the last remaining mythical creature called a “human monster” with the ability to entrance people with her colorful appearance and control their minds. Unlike Katsa, she’s not a warrior but she feels the same sense of call to adventure and duty to stop her kingdom from falling into political ruin. It feels so different, yet the notes of strong women, political intrigue and a desire for peace stay strong.
The series took another turn in 2012 with “Bitterblue,” which picked up several years after the events of Graceling with eighteen-year-old Queen Bitterblue on the throne of Monsea and determined to put the kingdom back together after the conflict. Where the other two books read like traditional fantasy, this book features a heroine without any special fighting abilities or powers of any kind at all. It’s a political story, filled with conniving advisors and secret outings into the city in disguise.
This takes me to the setup of “Winterkeep,” another mind-bending change of pace. Years after the events of the third entry into the series, Queen Bitterblue discovers a whole new continent of advanced, industrialized nations across the sea to the east and embarks on a diplomatic mission to the newly discovered kingdom of Winterkeep. The story quickly branches off into multiple narrators, a first for the series, featuring Bitterblue, her advisor and friend Giddon, a telepathic blue fox and the troubled daughter of two powerful politicians. It might sound like a lot, but the payoff is totally worth it.
What takes “Winterkeep” to the next level is the sheer size of the topics Cashore decided to take on in this story. Winterkeep is a republic dominated by two competing parties steeped in money, which creates an interesting parallel to the United States. When you layer on top a fascinating environmental debate and questions about the development of weapons of mass destruction, it goes from a fun adventure story to a thoughtful, political bonanza.
The absolute best part of this book though is Lovisa Cavenda and her political family’s storyline. I won't get into spoilers here, but this book has one of the most thoughtful portrayals of how child abuse plays out I have seen in fiction in a while. Cashore perfectly explored how a raging parent and an enabling one play off of each other and how both are just as damaging to the family. It's so unexpectedly great, in a gut-punching way you don’t expect from a book with a blue fox for a narrator.
If you want political fantasy but aren’t into the macho world of Game of Thrones, this series should be on your radar.