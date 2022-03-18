It's often that a new place can mean a new you.
There's a reason a character coming to a new place somewhat unexpectedly is so common in fiction, particularly coming-of-age stories. Maybe it's just me and my multiple-moves-military-child background talking, but the process of watching a character come to their new life begrudgingly and learning to love it, the people they're with and an undiscovered part of themselves, will always be satisfying to me. The unfamiliar world offers challenges, opportunities for exploration, and, ultimately, growth. It's a trope for a reason.
As I sat down to read Elisabeth Sharp McKetta's 2021 release, "She Never Told Me About the Ocean," I thought I knew exactly what sort of story I was getting into. It starts with 18-year-old Sage, arriving with her grieving mother to confront her grandmother's death on Dragon Island, part of a fictional archipelago in the South Pacific. I expected part of what I got: an unexpected summer of Sage learning to swim for the first time, her journey as a midwife's apprentice in the isolated community and some good ol' fashioned family trauma demon-slaying.
But, what I didn't expect was the undercurrent of magical realism lurking in these pages. Dragon Island is more than just a small island community, it's a place where souls flow in and out of the ocean and jagged rocks hide secret worlds. And just like how Sage slowly discovers the magic of the island, her being an outsider allows McKetta to lift the curtain to the reader a bit at a time until they are fully pulled under by the magic they never anticipated.
The story focuses on the relationships of four women and their ties to Dragon Island. There's Sage, her mother Marella who never totally processed the drowning of her second child she's kept secret for years, legendary Dragon Island midwife Ilya and underworld ferrywoman Charon. Together, these four women have complex stories, ties to each other, the ocean and what it means to be a woman and a person. What starts as a simple story slowly spools into more and more the deeper you dive.
The inclusion of midwifery, something many people aren't familiar with in this age of hospital births, is another thoughtful choice here. Just as the story is about the cycle of mothers and daughters, McKetta puts a fine point on the cyclical nature of life by having a character learn how to bring new souls into the world while also confronting the death of a loved one.
If you're the eldest daughter, this book will likely speak to you. Sage starts the book stuck between a distant father who loves her, but would far rather spend his days out on the water as a commercial fisherman than deal with life on land, and her depressed and distant mother. With her father gone so much of the time, most of Sage's life is consumed by tiptoeing around her mother's volatile moods, packing her suitcase and taking on a heavy load of emotional labor.
Parentification, or the role reversal where a child is obligated to act as a parent to an adult caregiver, is a real phenomenon and can easily warp a child's sense of self and the world around them. One of the things I loved so much about this book is how it confronted this cycle and allowed Sage to break out of her feelings of guilt and her obligation to solve her mother's problems, while also painting a compassionate picture of what was behind Marella's pain. Most books tend to build sympathy for one side or the other, but "She Never Told Me About the Ocean" strikes the perfect balance.
And, besides the surprises and emotional heft in this book, you can't forget the writing. It's apparent from the first few pages alone that McKetta is a poet and she flexes these muscles well, while still bringing you a breezy read.
It makes me sad to see only 64 people have rated this on Goodreads. This was one of my favorite reads of 2021 and I think it should have a place on everyone's shelf.