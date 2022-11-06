The rural Virginia writer exploded onto the literary scene in 2020 with his second novel, “Blacktop Wasteland” about a reformed getaway driver trying to make ends meet in rural Virginia tempted into One Last Job. It reads like a Fast and Furious movie, but it also captured the complexities of rural Black American life, race, class and what it means to try and fight for stability for your family.
Margaret’s Library gave a hearty endorsement to that book and is back to tell you his 2021 follow up “Razorblade Tears” is another must read. It follows Ike, a Black man who has put his gangster past behind him, and Buddy Lee, a self-proclaimed red neck who also did time, and their mission to avenge the deaths of their two sons. Neither Ike nor Buddy Lee accepted their sons for being gay or acknowledged their love for each other in life, but other the course of their time spent tracking down the brutal motorcycle gang responsible for their murder the two men come to understand each other and the sons they buried.
The two men start out on their mission distrustful of each other, both because of their different stations in life and the inherent distance between two fathers that comes with disliking who their sons married. But, over the course of their work to track down clues and revive some of their long buried criminal skills, they come to respect and care for each other.
As they fight the motorcycle gang they suspect endangered their sons and could hurt their shared granddaughter, they trade barbs, fight about race, privilege, their own homophobia and start to see small pieces of their children they left behind. Sometimes their conversations might get a little heavy handed on LGBTQ rights or race issues, but Cosby always saves it with his pitch perfect rural Virginia dialogue and keeps it from turning into a sap fest.
And amid the machine guns, explosions, funny quips, car chases, a hostage exchange and up-and-personal killings, Cosby also imbues this novel with a strong sense of place. A southeastern Virginia native himself, his dedication to setting shines through all of the bigger set pieces. The small town where Ike and Buddy Lee live with its rattly trailer parks and winding country roads feels just as real as the vibrant LGBTQ spaces they visit in Richmond searching for answers.
There’s been some criticism of this book from some queer readers who say it is too overly violent and focuses on humanizing two parents who weren’t accepting of their children until after they died, but I don’t agree with that perspective of this story. Characters who don’t charge are flat and boring, and through this story he takes Ike and Buddy Lee on both a wild action ride and a personal one.
Where would we be if every book started off with perfect characters leading lives readers decide are perfectly acceptable in every way?