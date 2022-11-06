RazorBlade Tears

Let’s face it, S.A. Cosby likes to blow stuff up.

The rural Virginia writer exploded onto the literary scene in 2020 with his second novel, “Blacktop Wasteland” about a reformed getaway driver trying to make ends meet in rural Virginia tempted into One Last Job. It reads like a Fast and Furious movie, but it also captured the complexities of rural Black American life, race, class and what it means to try and fight for stability for your family.

