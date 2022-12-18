So many of our most popular best sellers these days start with a missing person, particularly a woman.
Due to the rise of the thriller genre, anything with a missing girl or an unsolved murder attracts a certain amount of hype. Stories about serial killers, women who get abducted and all other sorts of other villainy that goes on unnoticed flies off the shelf. It’s only natural that a book that starts with two young girls getting abducted off a beach on a remote Russian peninsula would reel readers in who hope for a traditional whodunnit or a thrilling escape.
The stunning 2019 release “Disappearing Earth” will not give you that, so don’t go looking for it. Instead of a traditional novel, author Julia Phillips pulled together a tapestry of short stories about women in various situations, both white and Indigenous, on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula spanning the year after the girl’s disappearance. There is a short story for every month of the next year, with the girls’ disappearance hovering in the background. It’s not so much a mystery, more of an investigation into how a high-profile missing persons case worms its way into a tight-knit community.
The diversity of these stories is inspiring. There’s a tale of a woman married to a police officer assigned to the search who is regretting staying home to raise her new child, a teenage girl who loses out on a friendship, a young couple on an unfortunate camping trip early in their relationship and everything in between. It spans the predominantly white capital city of Petropavlovsk to the surrounding Indigenous villages and their reindeer herding camps. You can tell Phillips spent a significant amount of time in the remote area and is dedicated to capturing its complexities.
Phillips captures Kamchatka, on Russia’s far eastern edge, in its modern state of transition. Her stories investigate not just misogyny and abusive relationships, but also the peninsula’s slow thawing to the outside world as it opens to visitors after decades as a closed, top-secret military area with no visitors allowed. It allows us to see rural Russia how its people see it in the wake of the fall of the USSR, which still very much looms large in their memory.
This is the perfect book to read in the wake of all of the conversations swirling online after Gabby Petito was found dead in the Grand Tetons and online true crime fanatics and media coverage covered the case relentlessly, while hundreds of Indigenous women remain missing or murdered with no suspects and little media coverage. While the pictures of the elementary school Russian children get plastered all over the news night after night in “Disappearing Earth,” an Indigenous woman in the nearby village of Esso disappeared without a trace and so much as a backwards glance. The tension between her family and that of the white community is palpable, and the ending here will drop your jaw.
Reading this book is like traveling to a place you’ve likely never heard of and searching in its dark corners with a flashlight. It’s entirely unique to its setting, but also tells us universal trues about who gets to be deemed valuable.