Alan Heathcock might have chosen not to pursue a career as a pastor, but God is never far from his mind.
Just like his highly acclaimed 2011 short story collection "Volt," Boise-based Heathcock's new novel "40" digs deep into questions about faith in a cruel world as his characters fight to hold onto their humanity. This time, instead of setting his stories in a small farming town, his first novel-length effort looks 18 years in the future to an America ripped apart by mega-storms, famine and a civil war. At the center of the clashing sides is Army Private Mazzy Goodwin, the hunt for her missing younger sister and her mysterious pair of wings.
Mazzy joined the Army at an uneasy time. The United States is fraught with tension as Americans start to turn elsewhere after pandemics pummel the country, food is running short and a new charismatic leader is rising. The mysterious Jo Sam, who no one has seen, has risen to power and is gathering more and more followers of his fundamentalist faction by the day with promises of money, food and snazzy new uniforms.
Who could resist joining the Novae Terrae and their call to end suffering and start a new nation, and, by extension, a new world? Even once the organization starts taking children up into the clouds, the movement's growth doesn't slow down. How much will people give to a charismatic leader in a time of immense national pain? These questions seem especially prescient now when our country is at its most divided and militia groups are regularly seen marching in the streets of American cities from coast to coast.
Everything changes for Mazzy when she joins her unit on what seemed like a routine mission to intercept a Novae food truck in a tunnel when tragedy strikes the operation. She wakes up in a bomb crater to find her whole unit wiped out from a bomb the others didn't see coming and wings growing out from her back. She takes flight home in her confusion, only to find her younger sister has been taken by the Novae and her mother dead. Through a chance meeting, she gets connected to the Novae organization and finds herself as the unwitting symbol of Jo Sam and his new nation of 40 based in Los Angeles.
Not unlike Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" series, Mazzy then struggles to play her part as a symbol for a political movement while caring only to find her sister and return back to their home on the side of a mountain in California. She's promised over and over again that if she does her bit for Jo Sam, they'll give her sister back. And all the while, she has to pretend to hold up the movement, the country and stand around at glitzy parties promoting the cause she isn't even close to believing in.
This premise might sound like a YA speculative fiction story, but Heathcock demands much more from the reader. The story asks complex questions about the power of blind faith in charismatic leaders, the cycle of political unrest tied to physical suffering, the desire for political leaders on all sides to co-opt powerless people to further their own ends and the love of family. I had to read some passages a few times to try and decipher the meaning, and even then sometimes I had to plow ahead accepting there are no easy answers here. This book will challenge you, which, in many ways, feels like just what the doctor ordered in a challenging time.
If you approach this book looking for a "Hunger Games" knock-off or a fast-paced action story, you will probably be disappointed. There are action scenes, big set pieces and political struggle, but "40" is less about what happens and more about what it means, and where we could be going. This makes for a thoughtful read, but there were many times when I wished the reader could get emotionally closer to Mazzy. She often seemed distant from the events around her, despite cut-ins sometimes telling us how she was feeling. I wanted to know her, instead of just what happened to her, and I don't know how successful the book was at achieving that.
I spoke to Heathcock in 2019 for the Idaho Press' annual issue of Cavalcade magazine, while he was deep in editing this book. But, reading the final version years later makes me wonder how much the story changed after he spent a year at home watching the country do battle with COVID-19 and all of the resulting political fallout. Like so many of us, it appears Heathcock looked deep into himself, and his country, in the past two years.
"40" is a thoroughly unique book from a thoroughly unique Boisean. It's sparse, challenging and interesting all at once.