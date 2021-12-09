A lot of people would like to believe that we had left racial discrimination in the workplace behind in the 20th century with Martin Luther King.
But, despite the lack of segregated lunch counters, public restrooms and schools, the courts are still hearing cases stemming from accusations of racial discrimination across the country and Idaho is no exception. "Black Pearl: Living Black in Idaho" is part court drama, part memoir detailing Dennis Patterson's life in Idaho and his yearslong battle with Idaho National Laboratory over allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation. It's a simply written, but gripping story of one Black man's experience in very white Idaho and his determination to not give up on what he believes is right.
It all started in 2004 when Patterson's office phone rang and Loren Mitchell, a Black construction worker at INL, was on the other end of the line. As INL's Ethics Officer, it was Patterson's job to investigate all manners of complaints to determine if workers were being treated fairly. Mitchell told him he had been removed from his job due to run-ins from the law, even though he had been off of probation since the late 1990s. This was concerning to Patterson and grew even more worrisome when he found out there were white workers on the same team with Mitchell with far worse convictions on their record.
This phone call and his investigation sparked a conflict that went further than anyone could have imagined at the time. It resulted in years of tense meetings with other higher-level managers at the laboratory, emails flying back and forth, investigations into alleged threatening behavior from Patterson after he expressed his opinions and ultimately a whistleblower case with the Department of Energy that made headlines in Idaho Falls. The case stretched out until 2009, crushing Patterson with stress and anxiety until he fought for his rights until the very end.
You can tell that Patterson took his job as Ethics Officer seriously just from the way he wrote the book. It's bolstered with layers and layers of details, like who he met with on certain days, specific quotes from depositions and court proceedings and other notes from how he was treated at INL during the ordeal. His writing might not be flowery and over the top, but he sucks you in with his strict attention to the facts, DOE procedures and what he believed was ethical.
This book is probably interesting reading for anyone, but it's particularly fun to check out as an Idahoan. There are references to Idaho political figures from throughout the years, the history of the Aryan Nation in North Idaho and cameo appearances from well-known Treasure Valley journalists like former Idaho Statesman and Post Register reporter Sven Berg. In a community as small as Idaho Falls, I'm sure there are people mentioned in these pages well known to readers hailing from that corner of the state I'm not familiar with.
As Idaho and the rest of the United States continues to be embroiled in fraught conversations about race, not everyone might agree with some of Patterson's viewpoints and what committing to diversity means to him. But no matter who you are and who you voted for, "Black Pearl" tells some hard truths about what it's like to grow up a non-Mormon minority in East Idaho and how the fight for civil rights for many Americans is not over just because segregation and racism aren't as out in the open anymore as they were in our school books.
Patterson's work is worth your time.