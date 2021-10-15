Not much beats a good autumn.
The air is getting crisp in the morning, the leaves are changing and school still has that new and exciting feeling that comes with a new semester. The only thing that makes the season more fun are some cozy (or spooky!) books to curl up with while your pumpkin bread bakes in the oven.
“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo is hands down the ultimate fall book for me. It’s an impeccably constructed, dark academia fantasy novel set at Yale University and the underworld of its secret societies with just enough spook and a whole lot of fascinating characters to keep you occupied.
When Galaxy "Alex" Stern woke up in a hospital bed in Los Angeles after a night of violence and a hazy past of drug use and spotty academics, she didn't know what to make of a Yale University Dean offering her the chance to start as a freshman at one of the country's elite schools free of charge. The only catch is she would use her mysterious ability to see ghosts as part of the Lethe House, the ninth of Yale's secret societies to monitor the occult activities of the other powerful houses. She's then thrust deep into a world of spirits, late-night rituals, trips to the underworld, monsters and the murder of a New Haven resident that makes her question everything.
Stories about upper-crust schools and society are a dime a dozen, especially in the 2000s when a flood of novels for teens about boarding schools and socialites hit the shelves. They frequently featured a fresh-faced, middle-class narrator who arrived on scholarship and had no idea what sort of world she was getting into by trying to fit in at their new school. And then there's a dramatic romance, and so on and so forth. We know how that story goes.
“Ninth House” has some of those same elements but goes so much deeper than anything else in the genre. Bardugo might be talking about otherworldly magic here, but she uses the societies and this fantasy story as a criticism of all of the power held by the fewest of the few. Out of sight and out of reach of 99.999% of Americans, business is transacted, contracts are struck, millions are made and when lower-class people stand in the way, they disappear.
Putting a character like Alex, who dropped out of high school and has been scraping by to survive on the streets of Los Angeles for years, into the world of magic as a playground for the rich puts an even finer point on it. Seeing that world through her eyes makes the whole thing unspool even more and creates so many levels of interesting tension as she's trying to blend in, while also coming more into herself as she starts digging into the central mysteries of the story. This could have been another spot for a lazy main character we've all seen a million times, but Bardugo took it to another level by building someone completely unique.
Be warned though: Bardugo doesn't do the reader any favors when you first jump in during the middle of the action. Instead of starting in chronological order, she flits back and forth in time, filling the reader in on Alex's first semester and her past. It's a lot to get into at first, but it made the long book so much more engaging. A lesser writer could have spooled this out to Stephen King length, but she kept it tight and still packed in twice as much intrigue, character and setting as half the fantasy on the shelves these days.
If you’re looking for more fall picks, here is a list of some Margaret’s Library readers favorite books for the season:
- Katie Kloppenburg: “The Woman in the Dark” by Vanessa Savage.
- “It’s the perfect Halloween thriller, the pacing was amazing and I literally couldn't put it down.”
- Gustavo Sagrero: “House of Leaves” by Mark Z. Danielewski.
- “It’s published a couple of decades before the current liminal-spaces horror trend but I feel like it fits right at home in that genre. It’s creative in the way it’s been formatted, but altogether it balances a subtle and unnerving sense of both claustrophobic and cosmic horror.”
- Patricia Nilsson: “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee
- “It’s a fall classic.”
- @owenmiller75: “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne
- “Hawthorne's Scarlet Letter feels like a fall read to me! Could be because of the dark imagery, or the good vs. evil themes.”
- Caitlin Henning: “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn
- “She's an amazing writer. This book is a physiological thriller and will keep you intrigued until the very end! (It's also now a movie!)”
- @Stellarjay2: “Still Life” by Louise Penny
- “The first book in a Canadian mystery series starring Chief Inspector Gamache and the charming village of Three Pines. It’s filled with three-dimensional characters you will want to spend time with.”
- City Council Member Patrick Bageant: “East of the Mountains” by David Guterson
- “It qualifies here for its strong autumn vibes (literal and metaphorical).”
- Tommy Simmons: Either “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson or “Something Wicked This Way Comes” by Ray Bradbury.