Robert Jones Jr. isn’t afraid of ghosts.
In his 2021 debut novel “The Prophets,” he calls upon both the dark history of slavery and the voices of the African diaspora to tell a new kind of slavery narrative about the radical love of two gay enslaved men who find each other in the darkness of a Mississippi plantation. And it’s not just the stain of slavery whispering through the pages of this novel, either. Jones draws from the rich literary tradition of James Baldwin and Toni Morrison to power the story with poetic language and defiant characters breaking the mold white audiences often put Black, enslaved characters inside of.
“The Prophets” follows the story of Isaiah and Samuel, two young lovers who have long shared the barn on the plantation. Together they tend the animals on the plantation, known as The Empty, and care for each other. For years, the enslaved community leaves the lovers alone, but this changes when the plantation owner Paul is frustrated they refuse to father children and add more slaves to his property rolls. Things grow even tenser when Amos, another member of the enslaved community on the plantation, becomes a preacher and in his own search for power turns the plantation against the men.
It’s not a straightforward, plot-driven type of story. Throughout the book, the reader is addressed in the second person by unnamed ancestors who speak across generations, taking the reader back to a time when queerness was a part of African society before colonization. These short interludes hum with the energy of oral tradition and expansive scope.
Jones dedicated the book to “Father Baldwin and Mother Morrison,” and the gorgeous writing shows that. You see Baldwin’s influence in his highlighting of queer, rebellious love in the face of slavery and echoes of Morrison’s lyrical writing and channeling of the past. The fingerprints of these two legendary writers were all over this book, but I couldn’t help comparing it to Edward P. Jones’ (no relation) Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Known World.”
Like that book, “The Prophets” delves deep into the ecosystem of the plantation and how the unique cruelties of slavery touch everyone there in different ways. There are sons and daughters feeling the absence of their parents, men and women struggling to navigate their white owners forcing them to have children, mothers dealing with the guilt of bringing children into a terrible world and the pain of the slaves born as a result of rape.
All of the pain is here, but it's shot through with a sense of power and light, particularly when Isaiah and Samuel are on the page. Their love for each other that exists out of the bounds of white control is stunning and sets the plantation on a course for upheaval.
It’s not perfect though. The story flounders in the middle section when Jones gives too many side characters their own chapters, which drags the narrative down into the lyrical introspection of characters we likely won’t see again. It adds to the richness of the story, but it slows the narrative pace down at the expense of spending more time with the central characters driving the plot.
Despite these qualms, Jones completely redeems himself in the stunning ending that brings the simmering conflict to a climactic end. Sometimes writers who build a literary novel like this are unsure how to button up the story, but this was not the case here. Jones ends with fireworks and makes the journey worth it.
"The Prophets" more than deserves its newly earned spot on the National Book Award long list.