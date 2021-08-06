Just like there are many genres of news stories, there are many genres of news story comment sections.
Some are wonderful and nice and happy places that make you feel good about humanity. Like, the stories about an underdog rural football team winning a state championship after being down at the half or someone overcoming a deadly illness to travel the world. Read those comments. It’s worth it.
There are also much more sinister types of comment sections I cannot for the life of me recommend you wade into. There are the well-trodden story patterns of our current age, such as the greatest hit “To Mask Or Not To Mask? That is the Question” or the politically-charged critical race theory discussion snake pits. These are both quite dangerous and maddening (no matter your opinion), but one of the all-time worst for me will always be “Beloved local teacher jailed after sexual relationship with student.”
Ever since comment sections were allowed underneath news stories, these posters have used them to argue about if the minor student deserved it. When the victim is a boy, people crack cougar jokes and digitally slap the kid on the back. And when the victim is a girl, the discussion turns into a mudslinging contest to find all of the possible ways she can be maligned as a sexual disgrace and a bad influence. There are never victims in these comment sections, only children masquerading as adults who get what they deserved.
Kate Elizabeth Russell has written the definitive answer to all of those commenters. Her smash hit 2020 book “My Dark Vanessa” tackles the twisted story of 15-year-old Vanessa Wye and the predatory relationship she has with her boarding school English teacher in Maine. Flashing back and forth in time, it tells the story of the abuse by her teacher, Jacob Strane, and where Vanessa is 17 years later looking back during the furor of the #MeToo movement. If I could drop the full PDF of this novel into the next vile, victim-blaming comment section I encounter, I would.
This book is stomach turning and doesn’t directly address what justice looks like in a way traditional narratives do, but it’s an essential dissection of exactly why “relationships” between minors and their teachers are abusive. Books about a sexual situation between an underage girl and a much older man usually fall into two categories: An uncomfortable love story (i.e. "All the Ugly and Wonderful Things") or an all-out indictment of the abuse. But, "My Dark Vanessa" is totally different. It's its own thing.
What sets this book apart is that Vanessa is an unreliable narrator. She deeply believes that what happened between her and Strane was consensual and it wasn't abusive, not like "those other girls." Vanessa insists she is different and Strane was "gentle and good," but Russell paints a totally different story with her description of the actions. It allows the reader to see in real time how she was coerced into these acts, emotionally manipulated by Strane and completely taken advantage of. And watching her flounder in her denial and still struggling to shake off the vestiges of the years-long relationship with Strane as an adult is heartbreaking.
Be warned though, this book contains lots of graphic sexual abuse and could be extremely triggering to some readers. I think the first half of the book is particularly strong and her use of the scenes is well thought out to make her point, but it gets a little gratuitous in the second half. If disturbing sexual content or a dark subject matter in general is not your thing, skip this one.
This is Russell’s debut novel, which she crafted over the course of a decade. Starting as a teenager, she worked on a twisted romance novel about a teenage student and her teacher. Draft after draft, she crafted the story even after fierce criticism from her various writing colleagues through undergrad, her master’s program and eventually a Ph.D. It wasn’t until #MeToo exploded onto the scene when she reframed the story as one of abuse, not romance, and it hit its stride.
For the most part, I think this realization on her part was a highly successful turn from the well-trodden romance genre into something new entirely. But, I do wonder if she went far enough in some places to remove the vestiges of the love story versions of the book after years of writing. I won’t go into detail here so you can be surprised, but there are some plot points that still played way too romantic in my opinion.
This book isn't without controversy though and for more than just the content. Around the time of publication, Latina author Wendy C. Ortiz wrote an essay criticizing the hype for Russell's book, which she said is similar to her 2014 memoir, "Excavation," which was about her relationship with an older private school teacher. She said getting her memoir published was a struggle, so it was a shock to see a fictionalized version of her experience coming out to wide acclaim. It continued the conversation American Dirt started about the overwhelmingly white nature of publishing and who gets to decide what stories get told.
This lead to a backlash against Russell and demands she disclose if the novel was based on her real-life experience or not, which was uncalled for. Someone shouldn't have to out themselves as a victim of abuse in order to publish a book. I haven’t read "Excavation" to definitively say whether or not “My Dark Vanessa” plagiarized from it, but I trust reviewers who have read both books who say they are materially different. By using fiction and the different timelines, Russell took the familiar story of the teacher-student relationship in a groundbreaking direction.
If you’ve ever read a news story about a teacher behind bars for behavior like this and wondered, even for a second, if the student should be punished too, read “My Dark Vanessa.” You won’t consider it again.