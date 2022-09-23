Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I didn’t think anyone would have looked wistfully out the window remembering ordinary life before 2020, but here we are.

Nearly two years later, our world is so different, and yet starting to once again look the same. The airport is no longer a sea of masked faces, rock concerts are back and many people have returned to the office and chat at the water cooler again. City Council meetings don't require you to wipe the microphone off between public comments about sidewalks and density and traffic any more. We don't try to stand six feet apart in the line like we used to, stepping on the brightly colored circles drawn on the floor.

Recommended for you

Load comments