Baseball was a much weirder sport when it became America’s Pastime.
Nowadays, professional baseball is a multi-million dollar business with towering stadiums, gift shops overflowing with memorabilia and a legion of polished, professional players selected with their stats in mind. It’s not just a game anymore, it’s a well-oiled, money-making machine. Unless you’re watching a game in a minor league stadium or on television, oftentimes you’re so far away from the action it’s hard to follow without the help of a jumbotron.
This is a far cry from the baseball being played in Adam Phillips’ 2021 novel “Manifest.” In this indie release, the domino effect of several cascading public failures of 20th-century prison policy results in Nat Hamelin coming into control of a new prison for death row inmates on the Oregon coast near Tillamook. Another cascading set of circumstances results in an unorthodox plan for the prisoners: A championship-level baseball team made up of some of the convicted murders in his charge.
In an unexpected combination of “Field of Dreams” and “Orange Is the New Black,” the book tells the story of how each of the players’ criminal backgrounds (or the various strokes of bad luck that landed them behind bars), how Nat came to recruit them and their meteoric rise to one of the nation’s best teams. By the end, the stakes are raised higher than any of them imagined and they’re playing for their lives. The drama harkens back to the mythos of baseball we all love to read about, even if the actual game might not be so thrilling to most Americans these days.
Phillips dedicated the novel to the entire town of Rockaway Beach, Oregon and it shows. He nails the atmosphere of the rural Pacific Northwest to a T, including the moody Pacific Ocean beaches, the dark forests, isolated coastal towns and the rough and tumble world of Idaho’s early days. One of the team’s star players, Andy Best, got his start in baseball in Priest River before a tragic accident landed him and his best friend a life sentence.
There’s a particularly great section featuring Boise where a mining union bombing plot ends in a dead Governor of Idaho, a media swarm and the accidental discovery of a great player hailing from the onion fields of Weiser. The coincidence ends with him rising to the highest of heights in the major league before landing at Nat’s prison and on the bench at the oddest baseball team in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the magic of baseball, baby.
The setting of this novel and the baseball drama is worth coming for, but this book doesn’t hit a home run in every aspect. It can be a dense read, especially in places where Phillips appears to have sacrificed clarity for style. There were some places where I had to reread the pages multiple times to try and decipher what it was that had just happened, and sometimes I had to move along without 100% figuring it out.
The lineup of the team and their backstories is fascinating. There’s Dot, a woman who lamented the loss of her favorite baseball bat after the murdered her husband with it in court, Ralph, a man with a severely burned face with a special pitch called the Fireball, and Kootenai tribe member Moon Fox, a victim of an Indian Boarding School in Athol. But, despite this colorful cast of characters, I was disappointed I didn’t get to see more scenes of them getting to know each other and playing off the other inmates in prison instead of the bulk of the time spent on their backstories.
There are also several narrative loose ends here, like a villainous warden who delights in executions. It seemed like the book was building him up to be a major plot point, but by the end his storyline mostly fizzled out. The conclusion of the book ended with more questions than answers and an anticlimactic final showdown, leaving me wondering if I missed the point. Maybe perhaps I did? That’s always a possibility. You’ll have to see for yourself.
All in all, “Manifest” stands alone as a unique novel. There aren’t many writers brave enough to pen a prison story with a fantastical bent about a baseball team of death row inmates. Baseball fans, particularly those who live in Idaho and Oregon, will likely get a kick out of this book. But, be warned, it’s not always an easy, breezy read.