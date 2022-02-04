You probably saw a lot of hype in 2020 around Jeanine Cummins novel “American Dirt.”
It got a rousing endorsement from Oprah Winfrey, a massive marketing campaign and earned Cummins an eye-popping advance. The book was also one of the most checked-out books from the Boise Public Library in 2020, according to the Idaho Statesman. Readers raved about the fast-paced story about a mother and her son fleeing cartel violence in Mexico and their dangerous journey north to the American border. It tugged at so many readers’ heartstrings, especially as news about immigrants seeking asylum on the southern border dominated the news.
There’s one problem though. A big problem.
Upon its release, Latino readers and critics started shooting down the book for its inauthenticity, abundant stereotypes and its white author garnering tons of attention when other Latino writers on the same subject are barely being noticed by the publishing industry. While Lydia and her son Luca’s hair-raising journey atop the notorious train “La Bestia” and their efforts to avoid the cartoonishly evil narco nicknamed “The Owl” sure are suspenseful, it reads like every story of the border crisis jammed into a traditional American thriller format.
There is no shame in your game if you loved the book, but I can assure you there are much more nuanced portrayals of Central and South American immigrants and their journeys north on the market. A shining example in the past year is Patricia Engel’s stunning, yet slim “Infinite County.” It clocks in at less than 200 pages, but it manages to pack in years of story about the heart-wrenching decisions one family had to make fleeing violence in Columbia and the pain they found in the United States.
Covering the span of years in only a matter of pages, Engel artfully tells the story of a mixed-status family divided by borders, immigration status and deportation and what they lost in search of a better life. It tells the story of Elena and Mauro's love and their decision to seek shelter from violence and uncertainty in Colombia after the birth of their youngest daughter and all that comes after.
You wouldn’t know it by watching cable news, but the majority of undocumented immigrants don’t cross the southern border into our country like Lydia and Luca do in “American Dirt.” Most of these newcomers simply get on a plane, land in the United States, overstay their visa and never return to their home country. It might seem like a simple way to start a new life, but “Infinite Country” lays bare the difficult choices these families face every day in their fight for safety and security.
There are no big, bad narcos here. Instead, the central conflict of the book comes from the divide in the family after Mauro gets suddenly deported leaving Elena with a difficult choice to make. Should she keep her three young children in the United States and care for them alone, or should she return to Colombia and its struggling economy? With her husband thousands of miles away, she opts to do the best she can for as many people as possible and send her newborn baby back to Bogota.
With multiple narrators and chock full of Andean mythology, this story digs deep into how this divide pained multiple members of the family differently over the decades they spent apart. Born to Colombian parents herself, it’s clear Engel wrote this from a place of authority only someone with personal history can. It’s a testament to all the ways immigration can break a family, and all the ways it can always come back together.
As always for this column, I won’t spoil the ending for you. But, where many books on this topic tend to end on crushing deportations or another tragedy, this story soars with an uncommon hope even if it’s steeped in the realistic, everyday uncertainty undocumented immigrants face.
I’ll pick “Infinite Country” over “American Dirt” any day.