Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 9.03.53 AM.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Taylor Jenkins Reid makes waves every time she puts out a novel, and with good reason.

Her Elizabeth Taylor-inspired, historical fiction romance "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" continues to top the charts and her contemporary romances like "After I Do" and "One True Loves" always get rave reviews from readers who go back in her catalog. Readers love the complex characters filling her stories, the delicate mix of romance, tragedy and attention to detail in her plots that make it almost impossible to put one of her books down once you start.

Recommended for you

Load comments