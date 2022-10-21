Taylor Jenkins Reid makes waves every time she puts out a novel, and with good reason.
Her Elizabeth Taylor-inspired, historical fiction romance "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" continues to top the charts and her contemporary romances like "After I Do" and "One True Loves" always get rave reviews from readers who go back in her catalog. Readers love the complex characters filling her stories, the delicate mix of romance, tragedy and attention to detail in her plots that make it almost impossible to put one of her books down once you start.
While her 2021 release "Malibu Rising" isn't her strongest novel, it's still far better than almost anything shelved next to it at the bookstore. The historical fiction family drama is set in the glamorous world of Hollywood's elite in the 20th century, both with scenes set in the 1950s and the 1980s. The earlier storyline is about June and Mick Riva's love story, Mick's rise into a famous singer and the birth of their four children. The later timeline, with the bulk of the story taking place on a single day in 1983 shows where the eventually orphaned Riva siblings ended up as they prepare for the party of the century at a dramatic beach house in Malibu.
Like any good family drama, the size of the family adds to the intrigue. There's oldest sister Nina and her work to hold the family, and their family restaurant Riva Seafood together before she makes it big as a famous surfer model, famous surfer Jay and his more behind-the-scenes photographer brother Hud and Kit, a shy college junior. Each one had different experiences growing up after their parents abandoned them, and by the end of the novel they will all learn new things about themselves and each other.
If you were a fan of the dramas featuring rich people that were popular in the early 2000s, this book is definitely for you. There are secret lovers, glamorous models, old-school California vibes, caterers offering partygoers coke on silver platters, dramatic beach conversations and tragedy. It's also packaged together in chapters that flip back and forth in time and between characters, drawing you into the drama. Taylor Jenkins Reid knows exactly how to pace a story to keep you from putting it down.
There's also a lot more depth here than the typical glitzy rich people family drama. The characters respond to their life circumstances in multi-faceted ways and there are so many fascinating personal journeys packed into this book that it keeps you always interested. It's a cut above the typical trashy beach read, "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" type of book we've all read too many times before.
Is it saving the world and bringing us astoundingly crafted literature? No. But, it's a fun book that packs a surprising punch, especially for family drama fans who like well-structured books. I brought this novel with me to wait on my car being serviced and I hardly looked up once. Sometimes all you want is a book that makes a long stint in a waiting room a-okay.