There’s family drama, and then there’s Sprawling South American Magical Realism Family Drama.
Magical realism lives in the space between full-blown, traditional world-building style fantasy and our recognizable world. Unlike a traditional fantasy novel where every detail is explained in its own logical way, there are no answers in magical realism. Ghosts drift through the living room, women develop magical powers and magical beings speak through generations, digging up secrets and haunting entire families with curses.
You, and the characters themselves, have to just accept it and the deeper mysteries that come. It’s a request to look deeper into ourselves, instead of trying to give everything a rhyme or reason on every page. There are no plot holes here, only echoes of a world we cannot fathom.
“The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Córdova is a new entry into an old genre, bringing a blend of our world and that beyond to Nebraska and Ecuador in the tradition of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Isabel Allende’s “The House of the Spirits” and “Like Water for Chocolate.” It follows several generations of the Montoya family as they try to solve the mystery of their mysterious matriarch, Orquidea, who has magical powers no one was ever been able to explain. It begins when the sprawling family, the product of her five marriages, is called to her homestead in the midwest to collect their inheritance before she dies.
What follows is an unbelievable night filled with magical transformations, ghosts, family celebrations, vines sprouting from every corner and (of course) family drama. At the heart of the story are cousins Marimar, Rey and Tatinelly, who come together to try and solve the mysteries of their grandmother. On their journey, there are so many fun magical twists and turns, heartbreak, and monsters, but what I loved so much about this book is how Cordova uses the magical mystery to dig deep into the pain of our ancestors, what they sacrificed to start a home in America for their descendants and the cycles of abuse.
At no point when reading this did I know where it was going. The contours of the plot were just as surprising as the ghosts strolling into the living room of the Montoya family, but it also doesn’t sacrifice a deeper story for a twisty plot. Códova uses this story to interrogate why families flee their homeland, what they leave behind and how you put down roots in a new place when the past is still with you. Nothing past is really past.
It’s a great addition to the long tradition of South American literature and worthy of putting on your nightstand.