Many American teenagers sneak out to go to parties, but 13-year-old Amineh Kakabaveh leaped off her roof to go to war.
Her family downstairs heard her clambering around on the thin roof of their small home in a village in the Kurdish region of western Iran and immediately knew what she was doing. Amineh's father followed her in the dark and found her standing in the moonlight with the Komala Peshmerga, Kurdish revolutionaries. He stood here and asked one final time for his daughter to stay at home in the village, but she was determined to follow the fighters up into the mountains and fight for the cause.
This harrowing scene is one of many gripping stories from the life of Swedish left-wing politician Amineh Kakabaveh she recounts in her memoir "Amineh: No Bigger Than A Kalashnikov." In the book, she recounts her childhood growing up poor in Kurdistan, the rise of Ayatollah Khomeini, her five years as a Peshmerga and her eventual immigration to Sweden. It's a gripping story of how far some people are willing to go for their beliefs, the ongoing fight for women's rights around the world and the difficulty of navigating a new culture after escaping years of trauma.
Kakabaveh is a staunch socialist and frequently talks about her political views in this book, but it's an interesting read for anyone of any political persuasion. The Kurds are an ethnic minority who live in the sprawling mountainous region spanning eastern Turkey, Iraq and Iran. They're heavily oppressed in the Middle East and it's so rare to find a book from the perspective of this community. Kakabeveh's perspective from being in the militia movement is fascinating for anyone to read, even if you are strongly opposed to socialism.
The Komala Peshmerga were elusive heroes to the people in Kakabeveh's small village. Stealing into town late at night, they distributed political pamphlets, brought food to those in need and helped defend women dealing with domestic disputes. Kakabaveh would frequently seek them out high up in the mountains above town, trying to find the fighters she idolized so much for their commitment to Kurdish freedom and gender equality. She attempted to join them several times before she finally made it at 13, even enduring a period of intense house arrest and pressure from the Iranian secret police to stop her.
Unlike other factions of Kurdish separatists, the Komala treated women as total equals. Kakabaveh lived the same life as her male counterparts, training in heavy weapons and sneaking back and forth across the Iranian and Iraq borders running missions during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. She took part in several firefights where her battalions were bombed by the regime of Saddam Hussein and even other Kurdish separatist groups. It reads like any other war story until you remember the woman you're reading about hiding behind a small rock to take cover from sniper fire isn't even 18.
The political aspect of this story really ratchets up when she opts to leave the splintering political world of liberated Iraqi Kurdistan in the early 1990s and seek asylum in Turkey, later landing as a refugee in Sweden. Within a few short years, she clawed her way from being nearly illiterate to earning a master's degree in social work and philosophy. And while doing this work, she frequently ran up against the same conservative "honor culture" where women were shamed, and sometimes even killed, for trying to have their own autonomy even in Sweden.
While the war in the first half of the book is gripping, her discussions of navigating Swedish politics with an uncompromising attitude about speaking out for the rights of women who immigrated to Europe from the Middle East adds another layer to her story. She talks about how Swedes often turn a blind eye to issues impacting women, like child marriage and honor killings because they happen in immigrant communities. It's an interesting look into the intersection of feminism, culture and race in another country.
If you're at all interested in women's issues or the political complexities of the Middle East, this book should be on your radar.