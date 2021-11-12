It takes a special writer to spend 15 years plumbing the depths of the same characters and many of the same events and who still manages to reveal something new with each release.
Marilynne Robinson, a Sandpoint native, burst onto the literary scene in 1980 with her Idaho-based, now-classic novel “Housekeeping.” After staying out of the fiction world for nearly 25 years, she returned in 2005 with “Gilead.” This release kicked off a beautiful quartet of novels about the intertwining lives of two pastors’ families in 1950s Iowa, their reckoning with race and all of the ways, big and small, faith plays a part in their everyday life.
Over the course of the four books, Robinson traces the story of aging congregationalist minister John Ames, his marriage to the much-younger Lila and his fraught relationship with the son of his Presbyterian minister best friend Robert Boughton. Each book takes on a different point of view, starting with Ames in “Gilead” as he writes a series of letters to his young son to read after his death. She then retraced those same events through the eyes of Glory Boughton, Robert’s daughter, in “Home” before going back to tell the story of Ames’ and Lila’s unorthodox relationship in the third novel.
Jack, Boughton’s prodigal son, lies at the heart of this series. He upends the typical rhythm of life with his return from St. Louis in both “Gilead” and “Home” after a failed, illegal marriage to a Black school teacher in the days before Civil Rights. He’s an alcoholic, unemployed and his friends and family are at a complete loss as to what to do with him after a series of irresponsible life choices. All they can do is love him, and these books deftly explore that love in all of its complexity.
But, he didn’t have much of his own say until last year when Robinson released the absolutely luminous fourth novel in the series, “Jack.” It fills in a major gap in the narrative and tells Jack’s story from his point of view and how he came to have a love affair with Della in St. Louis. It all starts with a magical night where they both happen to be locked in a cemetery together, leaving them to wander the graves trading poetry and bits and pieces of their lives.
Albeit doomed, their love story is stunning. Robinson nails Jack and Della’s dialogue to a T, infusing their story with the right amount of awkward silences, difficult moments, thoughtful conversation to amazing effect. When they were on the page together, my heart soared, leaving it only to come crashing down when I could come to grips with the fact that we already know how it will end.
Robinson is a Calvinist, and you see that shine strongly through in these novels. In these pages, she wrestles with big questions of predestination, fate and how you come to terms with someone you fear may be good and lost forever. Is anyone ever truly doomed? Is love always inevitable, even when it’s a bad idea according to everyone involved?
Unlike many books on the market specifically for Christian readers, this network of stories has a broad appeal. Robinson doesn’t hold back from spiritual questions, and these characters certainly see the world through the lens of faith, but instead of clobbering you over the head with a Bible her words simply open a window into these characters’ point of view so you can see how they see. It’s enlightening for anyone, regardless of your religious persuasion or your views on predestination.
If you’re looking for an action-packed book filled with drama, this series probably isn’t for you. It proceeds deliberately, letting simple moments like a quiet church on Sunday morning linger on the page. But, if you look closely, you can quickly see that still waters run deep in these pages.
The whole series is not to be missed, especially her latest entry. We are lucky to have Robinson writing for us, and even luckier to get to claim her as an Idahoan.