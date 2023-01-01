Agatha Christie wouldn’t recognize the mystery shelf today.
Most mystery and thriller novels these days rely on splashy violence, prowling serial killers and unhappily married couples with secrets galore to power their plots. And as I’ve discussed in this column before, they’re often full of weak characters with even weaker plots where it appears the author just kept twisting the story into knots with little logic behind it. It’s rare you come across a traditional whodunnit murder mystery with the classic set pieces, especially one that’s well done.
Sarah Pearse breaks that (unfortunate) mold with her Detective Elin Warner books, “The Sanatorium,” “The Retreat” and more on the way. Her two novels so far feature Warner as a central character, a British police detective struggling to overcome on-duty PTSD and trauma from her childhood as she solves murder mysteries. The series is a page-turner filled with enough intrigue to keep you reading without feeling like you’ve checked your brain at the door.
Both books feature elaborate vacation resort style settings that add to the unsettling atmosphere and intrigue as bodies pile up that make for fun reading, but Warner’s character and Pearse’s strong writing with her clear appreciation of traditional mystery tropes makes it worth your time. If you’ve been searching for a modern “And Then There Were None” with guests mysteriously disappearing and no backup in site, you’re in for a treat.
“The Sanatorium,” which you might recognize from Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club in 2020, might have caused some confusion due to its marketing as a Gothic or horror-style read, but it was a gripping traditional mystery instead. It starts when Elin goes on vacation to a TB sanatorium-turned glitzy new Swiss hotel with her estranged brother to celebrate his engagement. She feels weird vibes from the isolated, cold building and her brother, but it gets even weirder when his fiancee goes missing. Then the bodies start turning up.
With the authorities far away due to an encroaching snowstorm and questions around every corner, Elin tries to get to the bottom of the murders and discover the motive for the crimes without much backup. There are some frustrating points where Elin fumbles the police work or seems slow to catch on to an obvious clue, but the atmospheric setting and twisting mystery kept me guessing throughout the novel. I had my suspicions about who the killer was, but I wasn’t anywhere near right. It was a fun audiobook listen on a long car ride.
Pearse is a far better writer than most of her peers in mystery these days and it showed when she was developing her Elin’s backstory of recovering from a difficult case and those of the other characters at the hotel. She could have relied on cheap tricks or left the background information unremarkable, but she went to great lengths to create a web of characters you couldn’t help but be interested in. She also nailed the description of panic attacks and other PTSD symptoms Elin experiences with frightening clarity.
And if you thought Elin’s struggles were a pain in the first book, you’ll likely enjoy the follow-up even more. “The Retreat” finds Elin back on the job after her leave of absence and working her way back to complex murder investigations again when she’s called to a fancy island resort newly refurbished by her architect fiancé Will. She thinks the investigation will be an open-and-shut case where a woman fell from a cliff after a night of too many drinks, but it quickly grows more complicated when another body is found.
There’s also another point of view from Hana, someone vacationing on the island with her sister, cousin and a boyfriend or two that adds to the tension. It all gets so much more tense as Elin digs more into the island’s complex past of violence as she works under the disconcerting rock formation that takes the shape of the Grim Reaper.
Elin seems so much more sure of herself here as a detective than she did in The Sanatorium now that she’s worked through some of her trauma, but she’s still battling self-doubts as she stalks a killer around the island and starts to put pieces together stretching back decades to old murders and a spooky boarding school. Like the first book, there are development and business interests at play, lying guests and dangerous cliffs at every turn.
I highly recommend both of these books for mystery/thriller fans who feel the genre needs to go back to the basics.