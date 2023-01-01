Support Local Journalism


Agatha Christie wouldn’t recognize the mystery shelf today.

Most mystery and thriller novels these days rely on splashy violence, prowling serial killers and unhappily married couples with secrets galore to power their plots. And as I’ve discussed in this column before, they’re often full of weak characters with even weaker plots where it appears the author just kept twisting the story into knots with little logic behind it. It’s rare you come across a traditional whodunnit murder mystery with the classic set pieces, especially one that’s well done.

