Just like so often Americans know immigrants through their food, so do their children.
Growing up half-Korean, half-white in Eugene, there were a lot of things Michelle Zauner did not understand about her mother. She never quite totally grasped the intricacies of the Korean language or the context in which her mother grew up, but she knew she was loved by the homemade kimchi stocked in the fridge and the savory stews always cooking on the stove. It was never something she expected to go away, or at least anytime soon.
This changed with her mother’s cancer diagnosis and agonizing death in 2014, shortly after Zauner’s hastily planned wedding. All of a sudden she was staring down the possibility of losing her mother, her connection to Korea and her solid foundation much sooner than she ever anticipated. She recounts this, her childhood, love of food and her work to put her life back together in the stunning 2021 memoir “Crying in H Mart.”
The cover of this book might not be the only place you recognize her name. She also graced the Treefort Main Stage in March of 2021 with her world famous indie rock band Japanese Breakfast. Zauner has also appeared in eclectic fashion magazine spreads with her trademark bright eye makeup and quirky couture. If you haven’t heard of her, your daughters or granddaughters likely have.
But, this is not a memoir that rides on a rock star’s coat tails and relies on a healthy dose of ghost writing. It stands on its own beyond its author’s musical career as a powerful exploration of grief, identity and how to find yourself after all is lost. And even if you’re not bi-racial, the difficulty of mother daughter relationships is full of relatable truths for everyone.
With beautiful prose, Zauner recounts her family’s love for food, the struggle of feeling like you belong as a bicultural American and all of the pain that came between mother and daughter up until the bitter end. What makes a great memoir is when someone is not afraid to tell hard truths about how ugly life can get, and how ugly they themselves can get. This book has so many raw moments they become difficult to count, like when Zauner takes over her tiny kitchen to try and learn to make her own kimchi in the depths of her grief or watching her mothers hair fall out in the bathtub.
This story also alludes to her later fame, but if you’re looking for a back stage look at Japanese Breakfast you’ll be disappointed. The story ends with the creation of the band’s first album, which features her mother on the cover, and her first major tour, but it ends there. This isn’t a book about the rock star life, more about the life that created it and the life that comes after it.
I actually met Zauner very briefly nearly a decade ago. She was playing a small grungy rock music club/vegetarian restaurant/arcade down the street from my college dorm in Richmond, Virginia, with her first band Little Big League. I had never heard of the band, but my good friend Ryan took me to the show and he ecstatically told me she was the next big thing while bouncing on his toes to see better throughout the set.
We stayed after to meet the band, and I remember Zauner being warm and welcoming to two awkward college kids not even old enough to buy a beer. I didn’t remember the incident until years later when Ryan jogged my memory, but he was right all along about her being a star in the making.
She just had to go through hell first and come out on the other side.