Just like so often Americans know immigrants through their food, so do their children.

Growing up half-Korean, half-white in Eugene, there were a lot of things Michelle Zauner did not understand about her mother. She never quite totally grasped the intricacies of the Korean language or the context in which her mother grew up, but she knew she was loved by the homemade kimchi stocked in the fridge and the savory stews always cooking on the stove. It was never something she expected to go away, or at least anytime soon.

