Few books are as divisive as “IT” by Stephen King.
It’s one of King’s most famous books and frequently graces “best of” lists for both horror and coming-of-age stories decades after it first hit the shelves and terrified everyone in the 1980s. The newest movie adaptation also broke records as a horror blockbuster.
But, it’s also one of King’s craziest, most drug-fueled books and is chock full of material that was inappropriate decades ago and feels even more inappropriate now. It’s also often panned by haters as too long and too weird, which is probably a little true.
My pitch is this: We need a 2023 “IT: Remastered.” This book is a classic for a reason and even decades after it first came out, it’s still revealing deep truths about childhood trauma, the pain of realizing you lost your innocence and all of the ways we look back to learn about ourselves.
It’s 1,400 pages detailing a mysterious monster’s reign of terror over a small New England town, seven children’s mission to kill it in the summer of 1958 and their return 27 years later to finish the job as adults. There are pages and pages of descriptions of Derry, Maine and its dark history, moody adults returning to their hometown after decades away and the now-infamous Pennywise The Clown snatching up the town’s inhabitants with tempting balloons.
There are so many threads of story here it can be hard to keep track sometimes. By the end, you practically feel hungover.
This is one of the rare monster books where it successfully works on two levels, both as a terrifying specter and a metaphor. IT is more than just Pennywise, it’s an age-old terror that haunts the sewers below Derry, showing itself in many different forms to children depending on what they are afraid of. It might be a mummy one day, a giant bird the next or a massive eyeball crawling toward you in a dark tunnel. There are some truly creepy scenes here and the atmosphere of dread is absolutely on point, but what is most poignant is the depth to which this book explores the feeling of confronting a darkness as a child you cannot begin to explain to adults.
These thousands of pages allow King to dig into how these seven children experienced trauma and how it followed them into adulthood. Growing up, all of your emotions are so heightened that those experiences and feelings often leave an indelible mark. And by having all of these characters forget what happened in the summer of 1958 when they fought IT and then return to town as middle-aged adults, remember each other again and kill IT once and for all it reaches a new level of reflection I haven’t seen anywhere else. The events of childhood are often most interesting looking back with newfound wisdom, so the extra layer of these characters learning about themselves and their past again as they fight the monster for the last time takes this from an enjoyable read to a master work.
But let’s be real, the sections about the children are the most fun to read. These seven characters are all different, but they fit together in a way young children can pull off that eludes adults. He nails so many things, like their stupid jokes, terrifying bullies, all-consuming crushes and the powerful feeling of having a section of woods to build forts and splash around in without an adult around to tell you where and how to play. This is a sort of free, structureless childhood many readers will instantly recognize. Free of obligations, but also free of adult protection.
The very, very end of this book is also emotionally wrenching. King hits on that bittersweet feeling of realizing you will forget the friends you swore to love forever and how all of the power and magic of childhood does disappear a bit at a time. I shed a few tears in the final epilogues.
That’s all of the stuff that makes it worth keeping on your shelf, but there’s plenty that needs to go in my proposed “It: Remastered.”
At times, it felt like King couldn’t decide if he wanted his characters to be naive the way 11-year-olds are, or if he wanted them to be a bit older. These characters are 11. It is perfectly fine for them to have crushes on each other, but he takes it too far with sexual content in a few places. I think there is a lot of ground to explore these types of storylines in coming-of-age stories, but if you’re going to do that the way he attempted to, the characters should have been teenagers.
There is also a notoriously terrible scene at the end of this book that is absolutely, 100% without a doubt unnecessary. Just skip it. I won’t describe it here, but you probably know what I’m referring to. It should never have been published and I don’t know why it’s still printed today, especially since it’s not something King is shouting from the rooftops defending.
Ritchie Tozier is a perfectly written character because he fits the niche of the ADHD, class clown with a destiny for performance who cannot manage to ever shut up. He scores big laughs in the book and is a great addition to the group. But, his racist voices that might have been funny 40 years ago are no longer endearing. It’s mostly cringey, especially in the audiobook. It’s especially frustrating because King takes a lot of time to explore the undercurrent of racism prevalent in New England, despite all of the ways the region likes to pretend it’s above that sort of thing.
All of those bits need the ax.
King is a different writer than he was in the 1980s at the top of his fame. He was using a lot of drugs and drinking heavily, writing his long books on binges until his wife laid down the law and got him to quit. His new books are just as creative, but they’re more sharply plotted and end better. You can tell he’s writing with all of his faculties, even if he doesn’t always tap into the raw chaotic emotion you find in his stories from his heyday.
I loved this book. It helped crystalize things about my past I had not yet confronted. It scared me. It made me laugh. And, when I realized just how much the deep and abiding love I had for life as a young, adventurous kid tramping around in the woods had dulled without me quite realizing, it made me cry.
I’d love to see what King could do with this book as the writer and editor he is now.