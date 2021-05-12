I recommend a lot of heavy books in this column, but sometimes you need a hug.
A literary hug, that is. And TJ Klune’s “The House in the Cerulean Sea” is your perfect feel-good selection. The low-fantasy story follows a stressed-out caseworker for an unnamed and sprawling bureaucracy’s journey to an island on the coast to check out an orphanage so secret he doesn’t even know what he’s getting into right when he gets there.
For years, Linus Baker has lived alone with his cat and his record collection in a dreary town and he doesn’t want anything to change. He enjoys his job investigating incidents involving magical youth who live in orphanages well enough and he prides himself on his diligent note-taking. Day in and day out, Linus visits orphanages, interviews everyone and makes recommendations about whether they should be kept open or closed without much attachment to the outcome. It’s that simple.
This changes when he is dispatched to Marsyas Island to check up on a special group of children. Magic isn’t welcome in this world, and it’s up to people like Linus to ensure magical beings stay sequestered away from society. He approaches the island with trepidation, fearing the children he will find there. But, what he stumbles on instead is a delightful world unto itself with intriguing residents and an even more intriguing caretaker.
Over the course of the book, Linus gets to know the island’s inhabitants and takes diligent notes about what he finds there to send back to headquarters. He arrives afraid out of his wits, but the magical children housed there slowly worm their way into his hearts. There’s Chancey, an unidentifiable green blob who dreams of being a bellhop, a dragon-like wyvern who hoards shiny objects under the couch, a gnome who regularly threatens to bury Linus in her garden and a misunderstood boy with a connection to darkness.
And suddenly following the rules and doing exactly what Extremely Upper Management wants him to do isn’t so simple at all. Linus starts questioning all of the mottos he’s spent his career espousing, like “A QUIET CHILD IS A HEALTHY CHILD” or “SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING.” This book is almost an anti-1984 in some ways, with a soulless bureaucracy operating in a sunny and inviting world, but what breaks down the grinding cogs oppression are deliberate acts of open-mindedness.
The whimsical cover might fool you too into thinking this is a simple story with simple characters. What Klune does most successfully here is forming the six children living on the island, and their caretaker Arthur, into fascinating individuals that all pose different sorts of questions to Linus. They’re all at once funny, kind and assorted levels of terrifying. What does the future for these children look like in a world that doesn’t want them? Is there one?
So many books written these days are about how society is ripping itself to pieces of what divides us. Internal drama about the gulfs between people and communities sells books, and I know because I’ve bought many of them. But, after a year of overwhelming negativity, it was a blessing to read a story full of life that sought to find a way toward love. This might all sound rather sappy, but Klune found a pitch-perfect tone to get his point across without overwhelming you with syrupy prose.
Do yourself a favor and pick this up. It’s a lovely book.