Writing a smash-hit novel is hard, but I can imagine following it up is another level of difficulty.
Boise-based literary superstar Anthony Doerr won the world over in 2014 with his World War II novel “All the Light We Cannot See.” He took home the Pulitzer Prize, an Andrew Carnegie Medal, had a near miss with the National Book Award and dominated the New York Times best-seller list for over 100 consecutive weeks. It was, and still is, A Thing.
And so, seven years after his last book hit the shelves, he released his sprawling new novel “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Like so many Boiseans, once I heard the news of a new Doerr novel I rushed to reserve a signed copy and waited for it to arrive at Rediscovered Books where I was handed my copy out of the packed cart of preorders. Would it measure up?
He easily could have tread familiar ground with another war novel and I’m sure he would have sold reams of books, but instead Doerr went for a wider scope. Where “All the Light We Cannot See” focused on two characters in a specific moment in time and the specific difficulties of the world at that moment, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” reaches new heights by stretching across time and space with five intersecting storylines.
There’s Anna and Omeir, two outcasts trying to survive in mid-15th century Byzantine Empire who are drawing closer together; a Korean War veteran named Zeno who is staging a children’s production of a Greek play in modern day Idaho; and Seymour, an angry teenager, who is stalking the same library with a gun in his hand. And finally there’s Konstance, a girl hurtling through space hundreds of years later looking back on Earth.
It’s a lot to take in. Like “All the Light We Cannot See,” Doerr uses short chapters that sometimes only span a page and a half before flitting to another point of view. The first 100 pages or so were hard to wrap my head around as I wondered exactly where the plot was going. I noted the interesting gimmick of having Cloud Cuckoo Land, an ancient Greek novel, subtly thread through all of the chapters and hoped for something more.
I feared it would end up as an even lengthier version of the 2004 novel “Cloud Atlas,” which is made up of six interconnected novellas that stretch hundreds of years apart. The structure of that novel and the thematic threads connecting the story lines together were groundbreaking, but the actual plot itself left me skimming. I was more interested in finding the tricks of how the writer threaded the stories together than what the characters were doing by the end.
I don’t know if Doerr even read “Cloud Atlas” or had the same somewhat lackluster thoughts on it that I do, but “Cloud Cuckoo Land” blows it out of the water. Once I plowed past the set up and the pieces started to come together, I couldn’t put the book down. The plot takes off in unexpected directions, leaving you guessing at every turn despite the flash forwards I thought for sure would give it all away. It gets even more brilliant once the twists start coming in the middle of the book, revealing the surprising ways he’s strung these lives together.
The biggest, and most unexpected, triumph here is how Doerr tackles the existential dread of climate change. Through Seymour’s character and his journey from a nature-loving child to a radical, he takes the reader on a roller coaster of emotions about our planet and the fate of the species. Are we destined to ruin everything we touch? How do we go on knowing the planet is dying? Where do we go from here?
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” asks fascinating questions about how knowledge as we know it is preserved across time, the malleable nature of stories and how we tell them to each other. It also somehow manages to stare down the darkness of mass extinction and not suck you down into an abyss. That’s a feat in and of itself.
Finishing this book makes you consider all those who came behind you and those who will come after you with a glimmer of hope, despite the challenges we will certainly meet along the way.
RIP Trustyfriend. (If you know, you know.)