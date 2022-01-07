If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
"However Long the Day" starts off with such a setup, where young Irish immigrant Niall Donovan suddenly finds himself at the receiving end of a job where he can earn more money than he makes in a year as an ice delivery boy in 1919 New York City. All he has to do is switch places with his rich doppelganger Frederick Phillips for an evening so the boy can escape a lecture from his wealthy and powerful parents. In a prince and the pauper style switch, they change clothes and hurry off in separate directions.
This get-rich-quick scheme sets off a blistering series of events where the boys get mistaken for each other and drawn deeper into each other's worlds, dragging them together in with an underbelly of New York City-style corruption, greed and crime. I won't even attempt to recap the events of this story, which launches into the action nearly from page one and doesn't let up until the very end. There are cops in the pocket of a corrupt local speakeasy owner, a sack of gemstones, a home riddled with secret passageways and henchmen popping out of crates with guns. Although you'd think it will be a run-of-the-mill historical fiction story that delves into details and world-building, "However Long the Day" reads more like an action-adventure book.
That's not to say Reed hasn't carefully considered his setting. This story takes place during a particularly interesting time in New York, with the influx of immigrants pouring in from across the world, the Spanish Flu raging and a post-war economic boom as the American economy was starting to gin up before the roaring 20s. The hardest part of a historical fiction novel is making a believable world propped up with the correct details and letting it fade into the background, instead of allowing idiosyncracies to stick out like a sore thumb. Reed achieved that nicely here.
While the vast majority of this book is devoted to strictly plot, he takes time to build in interesting tidbits and little set pieces around the action to show you the world in which these characters live. A particularly good example is when Niall and his female companion Flora Wright visit a cafe and the owner complains about how masks, commonly worn during 1919, would stifle his small business. There are also some brief, but powerful exchanges between the white characters and Thaddeus and his daughter Lucille, two Black house servants who prove crucial to the plot. It shows both a commitment to showing the diversity of the city, while still acknowledging the tensions between groups evident during the period.
If you love historical fiction but aren't so keen on romance-heavy tomes that tend to dominate the genre, you will likely enjoy this book. But, "However Long the Day" is, indeed, quite long. Clocking in at 400 pages, there can be times where I kept wondering how long he could keep up the frantic pace of the hijinks here. There are few, if any, moments to breathe in this story and the lack of any time to slow down and enjoy the ride despite the length makes it feel strangely paced at times. Once I got to the 300-page mark, I couldn't figure out what else he could possibly have to say in the remaining pages.
Reed is a new writer coming out of Boise and despite some of my qualms with his debut, it's clear he has a lot of talent for storytelling and writing in a notoriously difficult genre. If you think this book would pique your interest, it is available for preorder now for its February 2022 release.