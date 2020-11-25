Reading about the prowling of the Golden State Killer makes me want to sleep with the lights on.
Although I can easily get jumpy in horror movies, scary stories on the page don’t get to me in the same way. What about “The Shining?" Nope, I was totally fine and binged it until 4 a.m. Or “Bird Box?” That one didn’t scare me either. It was my relaxing, before work activity prior to election night in November 2018. And sure, 2020 horror hit “Mexican Gothic” was a little unsettling, but the images didn’t nag me after I finished.
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” was an altogether different animal. In the smash hit true crime book, Michelle McNamara details her extensive research into the deadly reign of the serial rapist, burglar and murderer only known at the time of publication as the “East Area Rapist” or the “Original Night Stalker.” Between 1973 and 1986, the unknown person terrorized Californian suburbs, committing at least 13 murders, 50 rapes and 120 burglaries. It’s terrifying stuff.
The cops called him “EAR-ONS,” an abbreviation of his nicknames during the course of the extensive investigation, but McNamara dubbed him the Golden State Killer. And, her goal was to catch him once and for all.
McNamara dug into the case for years in her work as a journalist and on her blog True Crime Diary. She interviewed investigators, visited crime scenes and dug through mountains of records looking for clues the police might have missed. She even studied library book check out logs trying to find the killer and hunted for items he might have stolen on Ebay.
And as you might already know, her work likely killed her.
As McNamara neared completion on “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” with its grisly details of the killer’s crimes and her hunt, she died in her sleep in 2016. Her death is believed to have been caused by a lethal combination of drugs she was taking to calm her down while she worked around the clock on the book through intense anxiety and nightmares and a heart condition.
The book was finished by researchers she employed and released posthumously two years later in February 2018. Later that year, investigators used ancestry DNA to identify and charge Joseph James DeAngelo as the perpetrator decades later.
There’s a lot to be scared of here and it’s not all what you’re expecting. Of course, there’s the chilling descriptions of the Golden State Killer creeping into homes, stalking his victims and taunting them. The images McNamara conjures of normal average people shocked awake by a flashlight and the killer’s unsettling behavior continue to haunt me to this day. Her vivid descriptions of the idyllic suburbs consistently threatened by a seemingly uncatchable criminal will make you look twice at any neighborhood with white picket fences and shaded yards.
Reading the book after DeAngelo’s capture adds another dimension to the suspense. I found myself flipping between the book on my lap and my phone to read over his Wikipedia page to find out how much McNamara guessed right about the killer and what they got wrong. Seeing his picture after reading dozens of pages of crimes he committed is eerie.
But, long after I’ve calmed down from wondering about a serial killer in my neighborhood the lingering fear of McNamara’s obsession stays. It’s bone chilling to read about her endless nights looking for evidence while her daughter sleeps and her leaving social events to take calls about the case. It consumed her life in an all consuming way that feels admirable when a person is alive and crushing when a person is dead.
As a fellow journalist, this is the part that shocked me to my core. I think every reporter has stories keeping them up at night, wondering. What records should I request? How should I write my lead? How do I find another source? What’s the best method to convince a shy community member to sit down for an interview? The nagging feeling of inadequacy and a desire to break a big story can suck you down into a deep well of late nights and obsessive stress you can’t help but get trapped in.
I’m so glad McNamara wrote herself into the book, instead of leaving it a simple account of DeAngelo’s crimes. It shed some light on why she took an interest in the case at all and left a bright beam of humanity across the page, a necessity in comparison to the dark subject matter. And unbeknownst to her, she left her fans and readers with a cautionary tale to keep our work at arm’s length, if possible, while keeping your eye on the prize.