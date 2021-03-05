If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Fairy tales often follow the familiar formula of a magical bargain turned sour, but V.E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” breathes new life into the trope. The inventive fantasy novel kicks off when Addie makes a deal with the devil in a rural, 1700s French village to escape a dull marriage and ends up with her greatest wish: to be immortal and free.
But, like always, there’s a catch. Her curse doomed her to live forever, wandering the Earth in a world where no one can remember her. If she asks someone for overnight shelter, they will forget who she is when they step out to go hang up the laundry. Renting an apartment? Forget about it, let alone keeping up a robust dating life. She can’t leave her mark on the world in any way, with writing, music or art. All deep human connection is gone.
The story flashes back and forth between her time in the past, wandering and trying to figure out how to live with her new life and 2014 New York City when everything changes. Addie is going about her normal life, browsing in a Brooklyn book shop when someone finally remembers her after four hundred years.
Addie and Henry, the shy shopkeeper, hit it off immediately and start unpacking what it means to date someone no one else can remember. This sounds like a recipe for a young adult fantasy romance, but there’s so much more here. Both characters are well crafted, and Henry’s struggles with depression and substance abuse are deeply affecting. Schwab built the characters to fit together in a way where their neuroses and cancel each other out, but in an honest, rather than insipid, way not often perfected.
But, Addie hasn’t been totally alone all of these years. Luc, the dark deity who cursed her, pops in and out of her life, part taunting and part romancing. He perfects the art of disappearing long enough for her to find a foothold in the world, and popping right back up again to keep her in the palm of his hand. It’s a textbook emotionally abusive relationship, and it reflects the nuances of why people often stay too long in bad relationships.
This is a love story, but that doesn’t mean Addie serves only as a cardboard cutout to fall in love with vastly more interesting men. She’s a fascinating, resilient character in her own right and watching the little ways she learns to get around her curse is so satisfying. Throughout time, she finds little ways to cheat her way into art, like inspiring a musician to write a song or posing for a painting. It leaves room for Schwab to make some interesting points about how art changes over time and the threads of inspiration throughout our world we can never see.
The writing is top-notch here too, especially for readers who love beautiful descriptions of setting and character-driven stories. Her words flow over the page, plumbing the depths of the complicated relationships at the heart of this story and provide gorgeous descriptions of 18th century France and the bustling streets of New York.
If you’re hoping to tear into a fantasy packed with plot, this might be a little slow for you, but there’s a reason book-related social media pages have been going crazy for this book. It’s obvious Schwab spent a decade crafting this story and I’m glad she did. And, if you’ve finished it, do let me know if you like the end or not.
(I loved it.)