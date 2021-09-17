Sometimes you have to read between the lines to see a richer picture of a person.
Biographies are a wonderful source of information about famous and interesting people, chock full of dates, excerpts from letters and perhaps well-researched information gleaned from interviews with their loved ones. But, especially with people on the sidelines of society (like women and people of color) who lived hundreds of years in the past, the straight historical record doesn’t always tell the whole story. It takes a gifted fiction writer to bring them to life.
Boise novelist and screenwriter Samantha Silva brilliantly pulls this tactic off in her 2021 novel “Love and Fury,” which tells the story of 1700s-era feminist, novelist and philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft. It weaves together chapters detailing the birth of her second daughter, celebrated novelist Mary Shelley, and the 11 days afterwards while she gradually succumbed to a postpartum fever with scenes from her eventful life.
And what a life it was. Wollstonecraft broke every mold out there, pushing boundaries to get her education, standing up for her mother and sister against domestic abuse, starting a successful writing career under her own name and arguing for the rights of women at the dinner table with some of the most celebrated minds of the time. Silva expertly paints in the contours of Wollstonecraft’s life with brash dialogue, gorgeous language and a first person account of her multiple heartbreaks and tumultuous affairs.
One of the most successful aspects of this book that takes it beyond just a simple novelization of a famous writer’s life is the split timeline, with scenes from the past cut between the final days of her life. While the chapters about the birth told through the perspective of a midwife aren’t as gripping as the chapters from Wollstonecraft’s point of view, it heightens the tension because it leaves you wondering how she ended up marrying William Godwin after they spent several evenings slinging insults at each other.
The structure is similar to Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of "Little Women," where the story’s two ends spin closer and closer together over the course of the story. Fans of Jo March and her spurning of traditional gender roles from the time would also dig “Love and Fury” and Wollstonecraft’s righteous anger over the subjugation of women at the time. At points, her lengthy monologues and frustration with femininity can seem over the top to a modern day reader used to modern rights for women, but Wollstonecraft’s whip smart arguments with her lovers and other intellectuals in her circle make for fascinating reading.
Wollstonecraft’s passionate friendship in her younger years with Fanny Blood earns her the status of queer icon in some circles, with some historians and readers of her work positing she was a bisexual woman whose love story was lost to history. “Love and Fury” follows this relationship and Wollstonecraft’s devastating grief after Blood’s early death, leaning into the romantic reading of their relationship far deeper than a historical telling could. And like Gerwig’s "Little Women" does, this book opens the door for queerness in a time when people lacked the freedom to live outside the margins of heteronormativity.
Some of Silva’s best writing here is in the latter half of the story as Wollstonecraft is battling with her heartbreak over Henry Fuseli and later, Gilbert Imlay. By falling in love this hard with men did she become everything she sought to resist? Did she betray herself? How does she balance her burning desire to stay free with her need for companionship? It’s a relatable struggle and deftly explored.
“Love and Fury” is a sobering reminder of how far women have come and the years of writings and grit from continuously angry people like Wollstonecraft that got us here.