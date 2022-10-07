No matter what the movies filled with adventurous parties or young heroes saving the world will lead you to believe, there’s little excitement and mostly frustration. Frustration with friends and dating, frustration with school pressures and frustration with feeling like your entire life is completely out of your control. I think we all had days where all of those feelings collided so hard all you could do is scream into your pillow.
Few books capture this cacophony of feelings quite like “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez. I may not be able to relate to growing up Latina on Chicago's South Side with undocumented parents like the narrator Julia, but her struggles with anxiety and depression were all too real. It may be a YA novel, but I think any reader will get a kick out of Julia's hilariously sarcastic narration and be able to appreciate her story of navigating grief, family expectations and growing up.
Julia's family is absolutely falling apart after the death of her older sister Olga in a tragic accident. Her mother is barely getting out of bed, her father isn't speaking and Julia, already an outsider in her family, is left feeling suffocated with guilt over not living up to her parents' expectations. On top of that, she's trying to escape her south Chicago neighborhood and get into college, handle boys and pressure to have a social life when all her Mom wants her to do is stay home.
Many YA novels use a narrator who, somehow, even though they're a teenager, never cops an attitude for no reason or screws up, but Julia is the complete opposite. She can be pretty full of herself, standoffish, difficult with her teachers and says mean things to her family. Her depression isn't romanticized the way other authors might have portrayed it. Julia's storm of emotions, anger at the world and anger at herself all ball up together into a predictable pattern in teenagers that often goes overlooked in fiction or by adults in real life who miss the warning signs.
Reading parts of this book was like revisiting my middle school journals, and I suspect many of you might feel the same way. Kids act out when they're hurt, overwhelmed or looking for answers. It’s just hard to see sometimes when all it looks like from the outside is a cry for attention or an excuse to be difficult. Julia makes you think back to those tough kids you knew, or grew up with — or maybe yourself — and ask “What was really going on?”
And for such a relatively short novel, Sanchez takes Julia on such an interesting journey. She packs in so much here, but without it seeming rushed or cluttered. The character growth was really fun to read and even though Julia eventually learned a lot about herself, by the end, she still feels just as rough around the edges and authentic as when the book first started.
There are many stunning books by Latino authors to pick up for Hispanic Heritage month, but this one should be on your radar, even if you think YA is a little beneath your age group.